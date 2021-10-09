71°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Southwest conditions historically dry since 2020, report finds

By Blake Apgar Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 9, 2021 - 10:29 am
 
A bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water line near Hoover Dam on Lake Mead in the ...
A bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water line near Hoover Dam on Lake Mead in the Arizona side, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
The bathtub ring at the water line is even more exposed about Hemenway Harbor at the Lake Mead ...
The bathtub ring at the water line is even more exposed about Hemenway Harbor at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Boulder City. The reservoir hit its lowest water levels in history this summer and Federal officials have declared a shortage in the reservoir. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People who live in the Southwest know it’s been especially hot and dry the last couple of years, but a new government report shows those conditions are actually historic.

Precipitation across multiple basins in six states from January 2020 through August 2021 was the lowest recorded since researchers started tracking with gauges in the late 1800s.

Meanwhile, the 20-month stretch had the third-highest average daily temperatures since researchers started measuring with instruments.

The findings come from a September report issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration drought task force and underscore how human activity has worsened the drought.

The report looks at conditions in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. Researchers observed more than just the upper and lower Colorado River basins.

Historically dry

Researchers think this historically dry period is occurring naturally and expect that precipitation will rebound in the future.

“So if we are ever to be optimistic, I would say that’s a reason to be optimistic,” said Andrew Hoell, a meteorologist for the climate agency and co-author of the report.

According to the report, several seasons or years of above-average precipitation will be needed to replenish rivers, soils and reservoirs in the Southwest.

The report also says human activity is playing a role in the severity of this drought.

“The warm temperatures that helped to make this drought so intense and widespread will continue (and increase) until stringent climate mitigation is pursued and regional warming trends are reversed,” the report states.

But exactly how much human activity has intensified the drought is an open question, Hoell said.

The report paints a dire picture, stating that “human-caused increases in drought risk will continue to impose enormous costs upon the livelihoods and well-being” of the roughly 60 million people who live in the Southwest.

Hoell said population growth and increased temperatures are the two major factors that set this drought apart from past droughts.

Warmer temperatures created conditions that gave the atmosphere more capacity to hold water, according to the report. When the air can hold more moisture, it demands more water from the Earth’s surface, Hoell said.

Researchers found record-high levels of atmospheric thirst for water over the 20-month period they studied, according to the report. Such conditions could become more common in the future if no climate mitigation measures are taken, the report found.

The state’s climate policy coordinator, Kristen Averyt, who is also a UNLV research professor specializing in climate resilience and urban sustainability, said mitigation measures should be a priority.

“We have to do everything that we can to mitigate our greenhouse gas emissions, so that way we can ensure that future generations don’t experience even more extreme climatic events than those that we are experiencing right now,” she said.

Two decades of drought have parched the Colorado River, the source of about 90 percent of Southern Nevada’s drinking water.

This year, those drought conditions led federal officials to announce the first shortage declaration for Lake Mead. The declaration means Nevada will have its allocation of water from the river slashed next year.

Water level projections for the next few years remain grim.

Drought has been costly

Researchers also noted the steep financial cost of drought. In 2020, Nevada took an estimated economic hit of between $5 million and $100 million due to drought conditions, according to the report.

Across the region, the drought cost between $515 million and $1.3 billion in 2020, according to the report.

This analysis primarily focused on agricultural drought effects, according to Adam Smith, a climatologist for the National Centers for Environmental Information.

Nevada’s agriculture industry includes livestock, alfalfa hay, potatoes, barley, wheat, corn, oats, onions, garlic and honey, according to the state.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

Drought Task Force IV South… by Las Vegas Review-Journal

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Owner Dr. Katarina Sepulvada, center, of Centered Care Chiro ...
New chiropractic clinic arrives in town
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Members from the Rotary Club of Pahrump and the Pahrump Chamber of Commerce, along with other local dignitaries, came together for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at one of Pahrump’s newest businesses.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This map shows the proposed location for the Rough Hat Nye ...
Rough Hat solar field subject of next Pahrump public lands committee meeting
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The town of Pahrump is bordered by thousands of acres of land managed by the Bureau of Land Management and these lands have become the target of a variety of solar energy projects in recent years, with yet another slated for nearly 3,400 acres near the southern border of the town, dubbed the Rough Hat Nye County Solar Project.

Getty Images
Wildfire at national security site fully contained
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada National Security Site Fire &Rescue and the Bureau of Land Management announced on Tuesday that a wildfire that had been burning at the security site was declared “fully contained and extinguished,” NNSS said in a release.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 6th Annual Pahrump Remote Area Medical Clinic was held o ...
Remote Area Medical clinic serves hundreds in Pahurmp
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Remote Area Medical Clinic took place for the sixth consecutive year this past weekend and throughout the two-day event, hundreds of residents of the valley and surrounding areas were given the chance to have their lives bettered with free medical services, including general health exams, vision screenings and prescription eyeglasses and, one of the most consistently popular features of these annual clinics, dental care such as cleanings, fillings and extractions.

Screenshot This screenshot from the Census website shows the 2020 Census results for Nevada and ...
Population of Nye County grows to over 51k
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 census was conducted last year and after many long months of awaiting the results, the new population figures for states, counties, cities and towns all around the United State have now been officially released. According to the data from the decennial census, Nye County and Pahrump have both seen an upswing in population over the past 10 years while several other communities in the county have experienced population declines.

 
Bob Herbert remembered as ‘patriarch of the Guard in Nevada’
By Glenn Puit Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A Saturday memorial ceremony in Las Vegas honored the service of longtime Nevada Army National Guard leader Bob Herbert, who was also an aide to then-Sen. Harry Reid. Herbert died Sept 24.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Visitors at the Beatty Museum view images from local Beatt ...
Beatty Museum work from featuring local photographer
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Works by longtime Beatty photographer and writer Richard Stephens are now on display at the Beatty Museum with an opening show planned later this month.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dr. William Craig, an Internal Medicine physician at Pahrum ...
Local doctor Craig remembered
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Expressions of sympathy, shock and condolences have been pouring in on social media regarding the passing of Dr. William Craig, an internal medicine physician at Pahrump’s Reflections Healthcare, where the message of his death was posted on Sept. 17.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Redistricting Advisory Committee agenda is pi ...
Nye County Redistricting Committee members appointed
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is entering the redistricting process that comes as a result of the conclusion of the 2020 Census, with a total of seven members appointed to the newly formed Nye County Redistricting Advisory Committee, which will hold its first public meeting next week.