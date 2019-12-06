Spring Mountain Medical’s toy drive is underway

The Christmas spirit is alive and well at Pahrump’s Spring Mountain Medical as doctors and staff are coordinating a toy drive once again this year.

Photo courtesy of Spring Mountain Medical Officials at Spring Mountain Medical are hosting a 2nd annual Christmas Toy Drive until Dec. 15. Last year 17 bicycles were donated for the effort.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Dr's. Michael Taylor and Daniel Griffith organized this month's Spring Mountain Medical Toy drive along with the Tribe Motorcycle Club and Pahrump's Oasis Outreach. Anyone donating a new, unwrapped toy by Dec. 15, will be entered into a drawing for a big screen television.

Chief Operating Officer Levi Rogers said the medical facility, for the second year, has teamed up with the Tribe Motorcycle Club and Pahrump’s Oasis Outreach to bring joy and delight to area children.

Last year, Spring Mountain Medical provided 17 brand new bicycles.

Earlier this week, Spring Mountain Medical provided a cash donation to both organizations.

Oasis Outreach is described as a local charitable organization.

“We did a check presentation for $500 to help with the cause,” Rogers said. “The toys and bikes are actually donations from some of our staff, patients and doctors. The Tribe Motorcycle Club will do the toy run and the toys are distributed through Oasis Outreach to local residents here in Pahrump who are in need. They also provide a Christmas dinner and other events.”

Additionally, Rogers said those who donate a new unwrapped toy by Dec. 15, are eligible to receive their own gift.

“We enter every person’s name into a raffle for a free 50-inch television and we also give away a free one-hour massage to anybody who donates a bike to the cause.”

Spring Mountain Medical is at 1151 South Highway 160.

For additional information call 775-727-8900.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, on Twitter: @pvtimes