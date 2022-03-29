Spring Mountain Resort hosting job fair

Several part-time and on-call jobs are available, including entry-level, semi-skilled, and skilled positions.

Daria Sokolova/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump’s Spring Mountain Motorsports and Country Club is hosting a job fair rom 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 31 at the facility, 4767 S. Highway 160.

Pahrump’s Spring Mountain Motorsports and Country Club is hosting a job fair rom 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 31 at the facility, 4767 S. Highway 160.

Applications can be picked up and dropped off at the welcome center, adjacent to the security gate seven days a week.

“We now have nearly 200 employees and are continuing to grow, offering a standard minimum wage of nothing less than $12 an hour here at Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club,” representatives with the club said.

Most positions require a valid driver’s license and good driving record.

Founded in 2004 by partners John Morris and Brad Rambo, Spring Mountain Motorsports Resort and Country Club is a 933-acre state of the art racing facility and exclusive motor sports country club, with more than nine miles of challenging racetrack and an array of resort-style amenities, including a clubhouse, condominiums and a freshwater lake.

The facility boasts not only the longest road course in North America, but also delivers a world-class motorsports experience to driving enthusiasts of all levels, with plans to continue track and facility growth, according to the release.

For more information on the job fair, contact Human Resources Manager Tim Wigchers at 775-727-6363, ext. 264, or email at tim@racespringmountain.com

