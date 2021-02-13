Spring Mountains NRA expects busy weekend

Expect heavy visitation to the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area this holiday weekend. The popularity of Lee and Kyle canyons during the winter season can bring thousands of cars to the area, particularly on weekends and especially after snowfall.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times A new budget officer is in place for the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, the U.S. Forest Service announced.

Expect heavy visitation to the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area this holiday weekend. The popularity of Lee and Kyle canyons during the winter season can bring thousands of cars to the area, particularly on weekends and especially after snowfall.

Visitors are reminded to go early, be patient, drive cautiously and abide by traffic laws. Because of projected heavy visitation, local authorities emphasize access via highways likely will be limited intermittently and reservations at the restaurants and Lee Canyon Ski Resort will be prioritized. Those visiting without reservations should be prepared for long delays and limited parking.

For real-time road information, dial 511 within Nevada and 1-877-NV-ROADS (1-877-687-6237) outside of Nevada or visit www.nvroads.com/511-home

Visitors are encouraged to visit www.GoMtCharleston.com/snow-season for information about conditions and safety before heading to the mountains. Visitors can also check the National Weather Service website at http://www.wrh.noaa.gov/vef/rec/index.php?loc=SM or view one of the following webcams:

Weatherbug/News 3 Webcam is on the Mt Charleston Lodge in Kyle Canyon at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/vef/rec/index.php?loc=SM

The Mount Charleston Weather Webcam, which faces toward state Route 156 (Lee Canyon Road), is helpful to see snow play traffic at https://mtcharlestonweather.com/webcam/

The Lee Canyon Resort Webcam shows various angles of the slopes and lodge area at https://www.leecanyonlv.com/the-mountain/webcams

Lee Canyon Ski Resort is open for skiing and snowboarding. Information about this ski area is available at https://www.leecanyonlv.com/ or by calling 702-385-2754. Ski Resort visitors are reminded to have their pass or online reservation receipts available to show law enforcement officers who are monitoring traffic.

Because of COVID restrictions, parking reservations are required but are already full at the resort for this weekend. Additional details can be found at https://www.leecanyonlv.com/plan-your-trip/getting-here/reserve-parking.

During the winter months, the ski resort manages the McWilliams Campground and Foxtail Snow Play Area in Lee Canyon. McWilliams Campground is open for snowshoeing from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Presidents Day, with rentals available for $10. There is enough snow that the Foxtail area is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, as well as Presidents Day, for $20 per car. Parking for this location is first come, first served. Remember to check the resort website for details before heading out.

Chain restrictions are typically in effect for the mountains during times of snow, so when restrictions are in effect, chains are required if the vehicle has no snow tires. For more detailed information on chain requirements, visit https://www.nevadadot.com/safety/safe-winter-driving/traction-and-chain-requirement-descriptions.

When visiting popular places in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, start with a full tank of gas, because there are no gas stations on the mountain. Always carry tire chains, tow strap, cell phone, flashlight, ice scraper, jumper cable, snow shovel, blankets/sleeping bags, first aid kit, compass, maps, a bag of sand or kitty litter for traction, spare batteries, nonperishable foods and water.

The Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway facilities and parking area at 2525 Kyle Canyon Road are closed to the public to minimize the impact and spread of COVID-19. Free public restroom facilities are available in Kyle Canyon at the Cliff Rose Trailhead across the traffic circle from the Visitor Gateway.

Visitors are reminded to wear appropriate clothing for their planned activities and to not trespass on private property or closed areas. Sledding is not recommended in areas where there are fewer than 12 inches of snow and trash should be carried home or placed in dumpsters or trashcans. Owners should also keep pets on a leash and clean up their waste.

To ensure timely emergency response and public safety during the popular winter months, Nevada Highway Patrol and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department monitor traffic congestion, available parking and road conditions in Kyle and Lee canyons and regulate access. Depending on conditions, delays and periodic road closures may occur on state Routes 156 (Lee Canyon Road), 157 (Kyle Canyon Road) and 158 (Deer Creek Road).

Law enforcement officials ask visitors to observe and comply with highway reader boards and flashing signs on Lee Canyon Road and Kyle Canyon Road when they indicate that four-wheel drive and snow tires or tire chains are required in order to proceed up the mountain. Failure to comply will result in unsafe driving conditions and may result in accidents, stuck vehicles and citations issued by law enforcement.

Dial *NHP (*647) in case of a roadway emergency or 911 to report a serious accident. Since cell phone service is limited, public phones are located along Lee Canyon Road near Lee Meadows and the Old Mill Picnic Area. Local and 911 calls from these phones are free.

Visitors are reminded to abide by all posted parking signs in both Kyle and Lee canyons. Illegally parked vehicles may be fined and towed. In areas where roadside parking is permitted, ensure all tires are to the right of the white line to keep the lane clear for emergency vehicles. For more detailed information where parking is restricted, visit https://www.gomtcharleston.com/wp-content/uploads/spring-mountains-snow-season-map.pdf