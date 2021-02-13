61°F
News

Spring Mountains NRA expects busy weekend

Staff Report
February 13, 2021 - 1:40 pm
 
David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times A new budget officer is in place for the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, the U.S. Forest Service announced.

Expect heavy visitation to the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area this holiday weekend. The popularity of Lee and Kyle canyons during the winter season can bring thousands of cars to the area, particularly on weekends and especially after snowfall.

Visitors are reminded to go early, be patient, drive cautiously and abide by traffic laws. Because of projected heavy visitation, local authorities emphasize access via highways likely will be limited intermittently and reservations at the restaurants and Lee Canyon Ski Resort will be prioritized. Those visiting without reservations should be prepared for long delays and limited parking.

For real-time road information, dial 511 within Nevada and 1-877-NV-ROADS (1-877-687-6237) outside of Nevada or visit www.nvroads.com/511-home

Visitors are encouraged to visit www.GoMtCharleston.com/snow-season for information about conditions and safety before heading to the mountains. Visitors can also check the National Weather Service website at http://www.wrh.noaa.gov/vef/rec/index.php?loc=SM or view one of the following webcams:

Weatherbug/News 3 Webcam is on the Mt Charleston Lodge in Kyle Canyon at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/vef/rec/index.php?loc=SM

The Mount Charleston Weather Webcam, which faces toward state Route 156 (Lee Canyon Road), is helpful to see snow play traffic at https://mtcharlestonweather.com/webcam/

The Lee Canyon Resort Webcam shows various angles of the slopes and lodge area at https://www.leecanyonlv.com/the-mountain/webcams

Lee Canyon Ski Resort is open for skiing and snowboarding. Information about this ski area is available at https://www.leecanyonlv.com/ or by calling 702-385-2754. Ski Resort visitors are reminded to have their pass or online reservation receipts available to show law enforcement officers who are monitoring traffic.

Because of COVID restrictions, parking reservations are required but are already full at the resort for this weekend. Additional details can be found at https://www.leecanyonlv.com/plan-your-trip/getting-here/reserve-parking.

During the winter months, the ski resort manages the McWilliams Campground and Foxtail Snow Play Area in Lee Canyon. McWilliams Campground is open for snowshoeing from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Presidents Day, with rentals available for $10. There is enough snow that the Foxtail area is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, as well as Presidents Day, for $20 per car. Parking for this location is first come, first served. Remember to check the resort website for details before heading out.

Chain restrictions are typically in effect for the mountains during times of snow, so when restrictions are in effect, chains are required if the vehicle has no snow tires. For more detailed information on chain requirements, visit https://www.nevadadot.com/safety/safe-winter-driving/traction-and-chain-requirement-descriptions.

When visiting popular places in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, start with a full tank of gas, because there are no gas stations on the mountain. Always carry tire chains, tow strap, cell phone, flashlight, ice scraper, jumper cable, snow shovel, blankets/sleeping bags, first aid kit, compass, maps, a bag of sand or kitty litter for traction, spare batteries, nonperishable foods and water.

The Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway facilities and parking area at 2525 Kyle Canyon Road are closed to the public to minimize the impact and spread of COVID-19. Free public restroom facilities are available in Kyle Canyon at the Cliff Rose Trailhead across the traffic circle from the Visitor Gateway.

Visitors are reminded to wear appropriate clothing for their planned activities and to not trespass on private property or closed areas. Sledding is not recommended in areas where there are fewer than 12 inches of snow and trash should be carried home or placed in dumpsters or trashcans. Owners should also keep pets on a leash and clean up their waste.

To ensure timely emergency response and public safety during the popular winter months, Nevada Highway Patrol and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department monitor traffic congestion, available parking and road conditions in Kyle and Lee canyons and regulate access. Depending on conditions, delays and periodic road closures may occur on state Routes 156 (Lee Canyon Road), 157 (Kyle Canyon Road) and 158 (Deer Creek Road).

Law enforcement officials ask visitors to observe and comply with highway reader boards and flashing signs on Lee Canyon Road and Kyle Canyon Road when they indicate that four-wheel drive and snow tires or tire chains are required in order to proceed up the mountain. Failure to comply will result in unsafe driving conditions and may result in accidents, stuck vehicles and citations issued by law enforcement.

Dial *NHP (*647) in case of a roadway emergency or 911 to report a serious accident. Since cell phone service is limited, public phones are located along Lee Canyon Road near Lee Meadows and the Old Mill Picnic Area. Local and 911 calls from these phones are free.

Visitors are reminded to abide by all posted parking signs in both Kyle and Lee canyons. Illegally parked vehicles may be fined and towed. In areas where roadside parking is permitted, ensure all tires are to the right of the white line to keep the lane clear for emergency vehicles. For more detailed information where parking is restricted, visit https://www.gomtcharleston.com/wp-content/uploads/spring-mountains-snow-season-map.pdf

THE LATEST
Anne Blankenship/Pahrump Senior Center Officials at the Pahrump Senior Center did not allow the ...
Senior Center decorates tree for Valentine’s Day
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The early February snowfall did not deter employees at the Pahrump Senior Center from transforming their holiday tree into a colorful Valentine’s Day motif.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times From left to right are Avery Sampson, Sarah Wertz-Ramos, Pa ...
Contestants shine in Nye County Cinderella Pageant
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The spotlight was shining on the local community on Saturday, Feb. 6 as residents took to the stage to display all their poise and grace during the Nye County Cinderella Girl Youth Development Scholarship Program and Pageant.

Derek Jackson
Pahrump man suspected of child abuse arrested
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man was arrested following an investigation into child abuse allegations on Sunday.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Taken from the presentation packet provided with the Nye Co ...
Together With Veterans seeking leaders for Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Suicide is a nationwide tragedy affecting all kinds of people with all types of backgrounds but perhaps one of the hardest-hit groups when it comes to suicide is the county’s veterans.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Prioritization Lanes have been established to determine the ...
Nye County launches self-appointment vaccine system
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines continues across Nevada and the United States, Nye County is striving to make the process a bit easier with the launch of an all new self-appointment vaccination system that allows residents to access an online calendar and select from appointment slots as they become available.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Widening Highway 160 to four lanes between Mabes Street and ...
NDOT presents annual work plan for Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Officials with the Nevada Department of Transportation provided Nye County with an annual presentation on Tuesday, Feb. 2 and while the work slated for the coming year was a topic of focus in the presentation, the conversation that morning revolved much more around what the county’s priorities and concerns for the future are.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump's Artesian Cellars Vineyard and Winery is host ...
Valentine’s spending figures to fall 16% from 2020 levels
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Valentine’s Day celebrants across Nevada will be gifting flowers, sweets and jewelry to shower their significant others with love. According to estimates by the Retail Association of Nevada, more than 1.2 million adults in Nevada are expected to celebrate the holiday this year, spending nearly $210 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times University of Nevada Extension’s February Zoom workshop w ...
Extension’s Zoom classes will help desert gardeners
Staff Report

University of Nevada, Reno Extension and its certified Master Gardeners are holding a variety of online “Gardening in Small Places” workshops throughout the spring for Southern Nevada gardeners, with classes covering vegetable gardening, composting and solving gardening problems.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Humanities will host a conversation with these elec ...
Nevada Humanities to feature state’s young elected officials
Staff Report

Washoe County Commissioner Alexis Hill, state Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro, West Wendover Mayor Daniel Corona and state Sen. Ben Kieckhefer will discuss what brought them to politics in an event sponsored by Nevada Humanities.