58°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Starbucks giving first responders, health care workers free coffee

By Dennis Rudner Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
December 3, 2020 - 9:14 pm
 
Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Starbucks is offering first responders and health care work ...
Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Starbucks is offering first responders and health care workers free coffee through Dec. 31, the company announced Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

Starbucks is offering first responders and health care workers free coffee through Dec. 31.

The Seattle-based coffee giant announced Tuesday, “any customer who identifies as a front-line responder to the COVID-19 outbreak” will receive a free tall brewed coffee, hot or iced, according to the company’s website.

Starbucks said the move to give health care workers and first responders a free cup of Joe was sparked by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

“It has been an extraordinarily difficult year, especially for the front-line responders who are serving our communities,” Virginia Tenpenny, Starbucks vice president, Global Social Impact, said in a news release. “We want to show our deep gratitude for those who support and protect us every day with a small gesture of kindness and a cup of coffee.”

The free offer not only includes first responders and health care workers but extends to pharmacists, dispatchers, paramedics, EMTs, law enforcement officers, dentists, dental hygienists and mental health workers.

Hospital staff such as janitors and housekeepers, active military, pilots, flight attendants, TSA, and medical researchers are also eligible for free coffee.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
LIST: Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bikes are shown lined up at the VFW Post #10054 in Pahrump ...
Pahrump VFW’s Toys for Tots Poker Run a rousing success
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 in Pahrump is well-known for the various philanthropic works it does in the local community, and this year, the organization decided to branch out even further with a brand new endeavor, its inaugural Toys for Tots Poker Run.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo, taken Wednesday, Dec. 2 shows the intersection o ...
Crosswalk work temporarily suspended
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Construction on the newest crosswalk in the Pahrump Valley has come to a temporary halt, Nye County Public Works Director Tim Dahl informed during the Nye County Commission’s Dec. 1 meeting.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Emergency Management Director Scott Lewis said h ...
Nye preparing for first round COVID-19 vaccinations
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With two major drug companies applying to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control for the authority to put their newly developed COVID-19 vaccines to use in America, Nye County is in the midst of preparing for the first round of vaccine distribution, which would target those listed in the county’s “tier 1” plan, including front-line workers such as first responders and health care workers.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times USDA Rural Development Nevada has hundreds of thousands of ...
Businesses, ag producers encouraged to consider REAP Grants
Staff Report

The application period for the 2021 Rural Energy for America Program, better known as the REAP, funding cycle is open now until March 31, 2021 and businesses in the rural parts and agricultural producers all across of the Silver State that may be eyeing future investments in renewable energy or energy efficiency upgrades are encouraged to consider the program.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Work crews are seen paving a portion of the parking l ...
Improvements ongoing at Pahrump VFW
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 continues to improve its facility in Pahrump, with a recent paving project adding more space for motorcycles as well as handicap parking, according to post commander Marty Aguiar.

Thinkstock To read additional letters to the editor, go to pvtimes.com
Letters to the Editor

Electoral College worked in the past, why not now?

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The National Park Service is seeking public feedback on pro ...
Death Valley Park officials seeking public input
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials at Death Valley National Park are seeking public feedback on proposed modifications to the Stovepipe Wells developed area in an effort to improve visitor experience, safety, and park operations.