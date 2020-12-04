Starbucks giving first responders, health care workers free coffee

Starbucks is offering first responders and health care workers free coffee through Dec. 31.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Starbucks is offering first responders and health care workers free coffee through Dec. 31, the company announced Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

Starbucks is offering first responders and health care workers free coffee through Dec. 31.

The Seattle-based coffee giant announced Tuesday, “any customer who identifies as a front-line responder to the COVID-19 outbreak” will receive a free tall brewed coffee, hot or iced, according to the company’s website.

Starbucks said the move to give health care workers and first responders a free cup of Joe was sparked by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

You’ve been there for our communities, we're here to support you. 💚 For the month of December, we're offering front-line responders a free tall brewed or iced coffee at participating US stores. From all our partners, thank you. pic.twitter.com/L6aP8Y7TgH — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) December 1, 2020

“It has been an extraordinarily difficult year, especially for the front-line responders who are serving our communities,” Virginia Tenpenny, Starbucks vice president, Global Social Impact, said in a news release. “We want to show our deep gratitude for those who support and protect us every day with a small gesture of kindness and a cup of coffee.”

The free offer not only includes first responders and health care workers but extends to pharmacists, dispatchers, paramedics, EMTs, law enforcement officers, dentists, dental hygienists and mental health workers.

Hospital staff such as janitors and housekeepers, active military, pilots, flight attendants, TSA, and medical researchers are also eligible for free coffee.