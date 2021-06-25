78°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

StartUpNV lauds new law to encourage investment

Staff Report
June 24, 2021 - 9:12 pm
 
L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal Members of the Turkish Trade Expo listen to a presentation ...
L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal Members of the Turkish Trade Expo listen to a presentation by StartUP NV at the International Innovation Center @ Vegas on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas.

StartUpNV, a nonprofit statewide incubator and accelerator for Nevada-based startup companies, staunchly supported the passage of SB9 to modernize Nevada’s private investment laws that were burdensome, confusing and an impediment to enticing investment in local startup companies.

Prior to SB9, Nevada’s law regarding private company investment had been written in the 1990’s during the dot.com boom and aligned to federal regulation at that time. Federal laws since changed but the Nevada statutes did not keep pace, creating potential conflicts and uncertainty in how laws would be applied. The uncertainty discouraged private investment funds from forming and investing in high-growth Nevada-based startup businesses.

Introduced by Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall and StartUpNV, SB9 was passed unanimously by the Nevada State Senate, with an overwhelming majority in the State Assembly and signed into law May 25 by Gov. Steve Sisolak. Many business and economic development leaders staunchly supported the bill as it aligns Nevada with 23 other states, including Utah, Arizona and Idaho, that together maintain state investment laws consistent with federal law.

SB9 specifically and clearly defines how investors and entrepreneurs can comply with investor laws. It also outlines how small investor funds and their representatives are exempt from regulations designed for much larger funds with more complex financial offerings. By clarifying the laws and related regulations in Nevada, SB9 removes barriers and uncertainties for new startups to raise capital, encourages new Nevada-based investor funds to be created and entices investment organizations to move from out of state and support Nevada startups.

“Investors are prepared for the risks of early-stage investment, but unclear laws and regulations discourage investment,” said Jeff Saling, executive director of StartUpNV. “SB9 incentivizes investment in Nevada-based startups helping to create jobs, develop new industries and make our state’s economy more diverse and resilient. This new law can be one of the matches that lights the fire to expand Nevada’s economy by providing the fuel for startup growth, job creation and equal access to capital markets and wealth creation.”

“The passage of SB9 will modernize our laws around accredited investors, thus democratizing access to capital for our Nevada startups and making access to the American dream easier for our communities,” Marshall said. “I thank StartUpNV for their critical leadership on this issue.”

It is estimated that the new law will grow annual invested capital from $2 million to $25 million, creating $500 million in economic activity by 2024.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
Nye County unemployment falls in May
Staff Report

Unemployment rates in Nevada continued to fall in May, according to data released by the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on Tuesday.

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh meets with SEIU Local 1107 labor union members in Las Vegas ...
Apprenticeship programs get $130 million in federal grants
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday announced the award of more than $130 million in grants to develop, modernize and diversify Registered Apprenticeship programs in 15 states and to establish Registered Apprenticeship Technical Assistance Centers of Excellence in three states and the District of Columbia to provide technical expertise and services and accelerate the expansion of Registered Apprenticeship programs.

Getty Images The kickoff event is tailored for leadership of Nevada’s 18 birthing hospitals ...
State initiative launched to aid birthing hospitals
Staff Report

The Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health Section of the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health on Wednesday announced the kickoff of the Nevada Alliance for Innovation in Maternal Health, one of many statewide efforts to end preventable maternal mortality and severe maternal morbidity and comes on the heels of numerous legislative efforts to improve birth outcomes in Nevada.

Getty Images With GOED’s help, Nevada companies in manufacturing; information technology; pr ...
GOED division assisted 39 Nevada companies
Staff Report

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development International Trade Division used its U.S. Small Business Administration State Trade Expansion Program grant to help 39 Nevada companies during the past year.

The Strip is packed during Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benja ...
Las Vegas tourism industry expected to surge back from pandemic plunge
By Eli Segall Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research predicts that visitor volume in Southern Nevada will climb 57 percent this year and 13.2 percent next year, following its 55.2 percent drop in 2020.

No injuries reported after head-on collision
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No serious injuries were reported following a head-on collision along Homestead Road just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning June 23.