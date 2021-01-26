47°F
weather icon Overcast
Pahrump NV
News

State court administrator retiring after decade on job

Staff Report
January 26, 2021 - 3:41 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Robin Sweet
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Robin Sweet

Robin Sweet, state court administrator and director of the Administrative Office of the Courts, retired from the Nevada Supreme Court on Jan. 21.

Sweet dedicated two decades of service to the Nevada judiciary, holding her latest role as state court administrator and director of the Administrative Office of the Courts since 2011.

During her tenure as state court administrator, Sweet led the courts in the creation of the databases for the uniform system for judicial records and was instrumental in the publication of the first annual report, initiation and sunset of the foreclosure mediation program and initiation of the “Time of Service” certificates at the holiday luncheon honoring court staff.

Her job involved support for the Court of Appeals, including the judicial selection process for all three judicial positions, and taking part in the conference of state court administrators as a member of the Board of Directors.

“Robin has been an integral part of the Nevada judiciary during her tenure,” Nevada Supreme Court Chief Justice James Hardesty said. “She made many lasting contributions to the court system and will be remembered for being an accomplished, dedicated professional.”

Before her appointment as state court administrator, Sweet was the deputy director of the Judicial Programs and Services Division for the AOC from 2006-11, which included Court Services, Judicial Education and Research and Statistics units.

Sweet has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Nevada, Reno, and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She is a fellow of the Institute for Court Management and a certified court executive.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Desert Utilities Inc.'s office is located at 4060 N. Blagg R ...
Nye County probing possible utility purchase
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is probing the possibility of purchasing Desert Utilities Inc., the smallest of the valley’s three local utility companies, addressing an item to authorize staff to conduct a “due diligence” investigation and review of the company’s operations and assets during its Wednesday, Jan. 20 meeting.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Justice Court Bailiff Gerald "Bear" Smith is pictur ...
Pahrump courthouse sees tragic week in January
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump courthouse lost two people in January that worked within its walls. Bailiff Gerald “Bear” Smith died on Jan. 18 at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas due to COVID-19 related complications, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 26, this photo shows a st ...
Winter weather leaves Pahrump blanketed in snow
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump awoke to something of a winter wonderland on Tuesday, with a blanket of snow covering everything from homes and cars to mailboxes and trees, creating a shimmering white landscape, and the resultant fog banks rolled quietly through neighborhoods, obscuring the usually clear view of the valley’s surrounding mountain ranges.

Nevada Donor Network via Facebook NDN reached 83 organ donors per million population served, co ...
Nevada Donor Network marks successful 2020
Staff Report

Nevada Donor Network announced that, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it coordinated 200 organ donors, 892 tissue donors and 854 cornea donors in 2020. On the other end, NDN aided 504 organ transplant recipients, thousands of tissue recipients and 1,314 cornea recipients during 2020.

Robin Flinchum/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is the outside of the Tecopa Bistr ...
California lifts stay-at-home order, Inyo still in purple tier
Staff Report

The California Department of Public Health announced Monday that the California Stay at Home Order has been lifted. Inyo County will remain in the Purple Tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, indicating that the risk level in the county is widespread.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal Caleb Cage, chief of the Nevada Division of Emergenc ...
First case of COVID-19 variant detected in state
Staff Report

Monday was the first day with fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in Nevada since early November, COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage said Monday at a daily briefing on the pandemic.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will be conducting prescri ...
Weather offers good time to conduct fire operations
Staff Report

Taking advantage of statewide moisture in the forecast, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will be conducting prescribed fire operations across several portions of the forest this week as part of the forest’s hazardous fuels reduction effort and active forest management program.