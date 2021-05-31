95°F
News

State OSHA chief no longer employed with agency

By Subrina Hudson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
May 31, 2021 - 1:02 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Jess Lankford is no longer head of the state’s workplace safety agency, according to the department.

He served as chief administrative officer at Nevada State Occupational Safety and Health Administration since 2014. It’s unclear whether he voluntarily left his post or was fired.

Agency spokeswoman Teri Williams said in an emailed statement last week that Lankford is “no longer employed with the Division but (that the agency) cannot disclose details surrounding personnel-related matters.”

Lankford did not return requests for comment.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

