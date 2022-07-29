State program helps caregivers with unexpected absences

When acting as a caregiver for someone struggling with an illness, injury or disease, it can be difficult to respond to unexpected situations that require the caregiver to step away from their loved one. For this reason, the state of Nevada has a program available that aims to relieve caregivers of this kind of stress and allow them the flexibility to find temporary care for their loved one while they undertake a necessary task.

Those acting as caregivers for their loved ones can receive one-time funding assistance for respite care when facing an unavoidable or unexpected absence.

“We are happy to announce that we have Emergency Respite Funding Assistance for Caregivers in need of respite support,” Nevada Lifespan Respite Coordinator Yazmin Orozco stated in a media alert.

The Nevada Lifespan Respite Program is administered by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services’ Aging and Disability Services Division. It is supported by the Administration for Community Living, which provided an explanation of the background behind the program.

“Respite is a key component of family support and home and community-based long-term services and supports,” the ACL’s website states. “Respite services strengthen family systems while protecting the health and well-being of both caregivers and care recipients… State legislated Lifespan Respite programs have been in existence since 1997 when Oregon become the first state to create such a program. Since that time, other states have developed Lifespan Respite programs reflecting the unique and diverse needs of their caregivers and care recipients.”

Orozco stressed that while there is still money for the Emergency Respite Funding program, that money is distributed on a case-by-case basis and is contingent on availability.

“As a reminder, these emergency funds are for one-time emergent needs where a caregiver has an unavoidable or unplanned absence and needs to find care for their loved one quickly,” Orozco explained. “Caregivers can use these emergency funds to get care for their loved one not only from professional agencies but from their own social network like friends, family, neighbors, etcetera.”

Anyone interested in utilizing the Emergency Respite Funding Assistance for Caregivers program is encouraged to contact Orozco at YOrozco@adsd.nv.gov or 775-525-9406.

