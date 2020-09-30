64°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

State receives $13.8 nillion workforce development grant

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
September 30, 2020 - 9:07 am
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Friday that the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation is the recipient of a $13 million federal grant to support short-term job training programs to help prepare unemployed and underemployed individuals for in-demand occupations in Nevada.

The grant was submitted by OWINN as the lead state agency in a multi-agency application in late August to the U.S. Department of Education’s Education Stabilization Fund, Reimagine Workforce Preparation Discretionary Grants Program. The state received word today the grant was approved for $13,818,298 million.

This funding was made available through the Education Stabilization Fund of the CARES Act to provide grants to fulfill unmet needs related to burdens caused by the pandemic.

“I’m am so pleased that the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation and other state agency partners were able to secure this federal grant totaling more than $13 million in funding to help Nevadans,” Sisolak said. “Providing Nevadans with an opportunity to pursue high-wage jobs in high-growth sectors is a cornerstone of my agenda as governor, and it’s more important now than ever before.

“This grant affords us that opportunity through OWINN and partner agencies to do just that, as we look to grow and diversify our economy. I applaud these agencies for working together, being proactive and delivering on the promise to help Nevadans expand their skills after the hit to our economy that the pandemic has caused.”

The funding will bring the opportunity to offer expanded, streamlined access to short-term courses, credential and pathways in high-growth, high-wage sectors including manufacturing, health care, information technology, logistics and skilled trades.

Several state agencies were involved in this work, joined by, among others, the Nevada System of Higher Education, the College of Southern Nevada, Great Basin College, Truckee Meadows Community College, Western Nevada College and chambers of commerce in Las Vegas, Reno-Sparks and Elko in cooperation with the Northern Nevada Developmental Authority, Western Nevada Development District, the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance and the Nevada Small Business Development Center.

The state’s request was supported by members of the state’s congressional delegation.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images Nevada Health Link will offer up to 50 individual QHPs through five insurance car ...
Exchange approves 4.2% increase in rates for 2021
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, which connects Nevadans to qualified health plans through Nevada Health Link, announced the approved exchange health insurance rates for Plan Year 2021 at an increase of 4.2 percent.

Michele Reeder
Reeder tapped to head state dental association
Staff Report

The statewide Nevada Dental Association has hired experienced association executive Michele Reeder as its new executive director, succeeding Robert Talley, DDS and CAE, who will continue as a member of NDA’s Council on Government Affairs.

Getty Images With 70% of the $175 billion Provider Relief Fund provided by the CARES Act back i ...
Nursing facilities ask Congress for another COVID aid package
Staff Report

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted-living communities across the country that provide care to approximately 5 million people each year, warned Congress today that without another COVID funding package, public health agencies and health care providers could find themselves less than completely prepared heading into the cold and flu season, as well as underfunded to handle another major spike in COVID cases.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times To prepare for an expected increase in online shopping, Wal ...
Walmart unveils plans for this year’s holiday shopping
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Walmart, at the end of September, announced plans to address key shopping trends expected for this unusual holiday season, including an increase in online shipping, evolving wish lists and the need for a fast, easy and safe shopping experience.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times What originally was dispatched as a vehicle fire was upgrad ...
Crews kept busy responding to Pahrump blazes
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to numerous fires throughout the valley this month.

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal The session Oct. 6 is for survivors and support ...
Virtual series will focus on Military Sexual Trauma
Staff Report

All veterans, active duty, Nevada National Guard, reserves, health care providers, community partners and supporters are invited to attend a free, three-part virtual series, “Exploring the Identification &Treatment of Military Sexual Trauma” hosted by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services this October.

Getty Images This free service is provided to Nevada voters for the first time through a partn ...
New service will allow tracking of mail ballots
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A new service will allow voters to track the status of their mail ballots during this election season.

Getty Images The Nevada State Board of Pardons is tasked with considering applications for clem ...
Nevadans to consider five ballot questions – Part three
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Times is presenting a series detailing each of the five statewide ballot questions that voters will be tasked with deciding this November.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Crowd watches Eric Trump during a MAGA event at the Pahrum ...
Eric Trump to stop in Pahrump on Thursday
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Eric Trump was featured at an outdoor “Make America Great Again” event in Pahrump on Thursday, where he was met by dozens of supporters to re-elect President Donald Trump, his father.