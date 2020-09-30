State receives $13.8 nillion workforce development grant

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Friday that the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation is the recipient of a $13 million federal grant to support short-term job training programs to help prepare unemployed and underemployed individuals for in-demand occupations in Nevada.

The grant was submitted by OWINN as the lead state agency in a multi-agency application in late August to the U.S. Department of Education’s Education Stabilization Fund, Reimagine Workforce Preparation Discretionary Grants Program. The state received word today the grant was approved for $13,818,298 million.

This funding was made available through the Education Stabilization Fund of the CARES Act to provide grants to fulfill unmet needs related to burdens caused by the pandemic.

“I’m am so pleased that the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation and other state agency partners were able to secure this federal grant totaling more than $13 million in funding to help Nevadans,” Sisolak said. “Providing Nevadans with an opportunity to pursue high-wage jobs in high-growth sectors is a cornerstone of my agenda as governor, and it’s more important now than ever before.

“This grant affords us that opportunity through OWINN and partner agencies to do just that, as we look to grow and diversify our economy. I applaud these agencies for working together, being proactive and delivering on the promise to help Nevadans expand their skills after the hit to our economy that the pandemic has caused.”

The funding will bring the opportunity to offer expanded, streamlined access to short-term courses, credential and pathways in high-growth, high-wage sectors including manufacturing, health care, information technology, logistics and skilled trades.

Several state agencies were involved in this work, joined by, among others, the Nevada System of Higher Education, the College of Southern Nevada, Great Basin College, Truckee Meadows Community College, Western Nevada College and chambers of commerce in Las Vegas, Reno-Sparks and Elko in cooperation with the Northern Nevada Developmental Authority, Western Nevada Development District, the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance and the Nevada Small Business Development Center.

The state’s request was supported by members of the state’s congressional delegation.