State reports 1,146 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 24, 2020 - 1:45 pm
 

For the first time in more than two months, more than 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus were reported throughout Nevada, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

There were 1,146 new cases reported on Saturday, along with five additional deaths, according to the state health department’s coronavirus website. The last time more than 1,000 cases were reported in the state was on Aug. 14, when there were 1,099 reported cases.

The updated data brought totals in Nevada to 94,812 cases and 1,743 deaths.

The new cases include numbers from Washoe County, which reported its highest ever one-day increase in cases on Friday evening. Because the county reports numbers in the evening, they are factored into the following day’s state total.

The state’s infection rate, which is calculated by the Review-Journal as total cases divided by total people tested, rose by 0.1 percentage points to reach 12.10 percent on Saturday, according to state data.

The rate has been slowly rising since mid-September, when daily case reports also started rising.

The health department calculates a positivity rate over a two-week period, which increased by 0.2 percentage points to reach 9.8 percent on Saturday. The rate is calculated using total “testing encounters,” which produces lower percentages because the figure includes people who received multiple tests at different points during the pandemic.

Clark County saw 736 additional cases reported on Saturday, along with three more deaths, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

The updated figures brought totals in Clark County to 78,162 cases and 1,491 deaths.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

Getty Images
USDA works to expand rural broadband
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is now accepting applications for funding to provide broadband service in undeserved rural areas. Broadband service is the speed of your internet. This new grant will be available in the year 2021 under the Community Connect Grant program.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times
Tuatara comes to the finish line on highway 160
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The motor of the now record-breaking SSC Tuatara wound down to its final stop along Highway 160, near Tecopa Road, on Oct. 10.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sherrif's Office responds after a helicopte ...
Helicopter crashes into Lake Spring Mountain
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No serious injuries were reported following the crash of a helicopter in a lake at the Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club just after 10 a.m., on Friday morning, Oct. 16.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County approved a request to waive nine months of quarte ...
Nye County waives brothel licensing fees, rejects same request for pot industry
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the face of COVID-19, many businesses in Nye County have seen negative impacts and have been struggling to keep afloat as the pandemic continues to hold sway over government mandated restriction. In a lot of cases, those businesses have been able to turn to federal, state and local programs for assistance but not so for the brothel and marijuana industries, which are barred from utilizing a majority, if not all, of the available programs.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal The planned project will update and renovate ski area infr ...
Impact statement for Lee Canyon plans now available
Staff Report

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest on Oct. 9 published the Notice of Availability of the final Lee Canyon Master Development Plan Phase I Environmental Impact Statement for a 30-day review period.

Getty Images Recent data released by Johns Hopkins and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Ser ...
Nursing home group warns of another COVID-19 spike
Staff Report

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted living communities across the country that provide care to approximately 5 million people each year, released a report today showing nursing homes in the U.S. could see a third spike of increasing new COVID-19 cases because of the community spread among the general population.

Las Vegas Review-Journal-file WGU Nevada graduates walk to their commencement ceremony during t ...
WGU enhances B.S. degree program in cloud computing
Staff Report

Western Governors University on Tuesday announced the launch of key updates to its Bachelor of Science cloud computing degree program built in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. The degree program is designed to prepare students with the skills they need to succeed in today’s economy and meet the demands of employers seeking cloud professionals.

Getty Images Vocal performers include performers who rely on the ability to communicate verbal ...
Health guidelines revised for vocal performances
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Health Response has issued a revised version of the “Nevada Guidance for Safe Gatherings” to clarify when vocal performers can remove face coverings.

Getty Images Nevada is one of two states nationally to have a computer science graduation requ ...
Nevada gets high marks for computer education
Staff Report

Nevada’s strides in computer science education were recognized Oct. 14 in a report by Code.org, the Computer Science Teachers Association and the Expanding Computing Education Pathways Alliance.

Getty Images DETR began the rollout with a small test run of payments earlier this week after ...
Nevada begins rolling out Lost Wages Assistance
Staff Report

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced in October the rollout of the Lost Wages Program funded by FEMA, which provided grants to participating states to offer additional temporary benefits to certain individuals receiving unemployment benefits.