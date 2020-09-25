64°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

State starts preparing for COVID-19 vaccine

Staff Report
September 24, 2020 - 10:19 pm
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an emergency regulation to support widespread immunization efforts to help Nevada prepare for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

The regulation, approved and requested by the Nevada State Board of Pharmacy, authorizes pharmaceutical technicians with appropriate training to administer immunizations under the direct supervision of a pharmacist.

This emergency regulation will allow pharmacies to meet the increased demand for vaccine services and increase the state’s capacity to expediently treat Nevada’s population when a viable COVID-19 vaccine is developed and deployed.

“This emergency regulation is one common-sense strategy to help prepare Nevada to ensure that a COVID-19 vaccine can be deployed as quickly and efficiently as possible when it becomes available,” Sisolak said.

The Retail Association of Nevada announced Monday their support of the regulation.

“We applaud the initiative and forward thinking of this emergency regulation that will keep our pharmacy technicians safe while providing critical and convenient locations for vaccines to be administered,” said Liz MacMenamin, RAN’s vice president of government affairs. “It is a top priority for Nevada’s pharmacies to be ready and able to move quickly as soon as a vaccine becomes available.”

The Retail Association and its pharmacy members actively participated with the state Board of Pharmacy to draft the proposed regulation adopted by Sisolak.

In late August, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent a letter to governors across the United State advising them to begin preparing for eventual distribution of COVID-19 vaccines by Nov. 1.

In addition to this regulation, the state — including the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Public Safety and the Nevada National Guard — already has a strategy and conception of operations in place.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Smoke from a wildfire at Mount Charleston moves across the northwest valley on Sunday, June 28, ...
Cortez Masto joins colleagues in seeking federal aid for fires
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Amid devastating wildfires and rangeland fires across the West, and U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto joined Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, along with seven senators and 34 members of the U.S. House of Representatives, in a letter asking Senate and House leaders to replenish and increase funding for wildfire response and recovery.

The crowd listens to President Donald Trump speak at a campaign rally at Xtreme Manufacturing i ...
DEBRA J. SAUNDERS: The perspective from deep inside the madding crowd
By Debra J. Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s differing standards for political protests and presidential rallies came into sharp relief when President Donald Trump visited Las Vegas recently.

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal Members of the assembly file out of chambers during the ...
Business groups laud judge’s ruling on taxes
Staff Report

The Retail Association of Nevada, Nevada Trucking Association, Nevada Franchised Auto Dealers Association, and the National Federation of Independent Businesses issued statements Monday in response to Carson City District Court Judge James Russell’s ruling on the lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of SB551 and SB542 passed during the 2019 legislative session.

Anthony Arthur
Man facing arson charge after burning down his home
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man claiming that “voices in his head” told him to burn down his home, did just that earlier this month, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Walmart Foundation has granted $300,000 to the ...
Disaster preparedness study funded by Walmart grant
Staff Report

The Walmart Foundation has granted $300,000 to the Guinn Center for Policy Priorities and Arizona State University’s Morrison Institute for Public Policy to research how well existing disaster management and planning systems in Nevada and Arizona are serving Latinos and Native Americans living in urban areas.

Times Bonanza & Goldfield News file Tonopah schools went all online after multiple students an ...
Tonopah schools temporarily move online for instruction
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County School District schools in Tonopah temporarily moved instruction online in mid-September after multiple students and staff called in for “illness-related symptoms,” in an email to parents stated on Wednesday, Sept. 16. The email was originated through Infinite Campus’ automated system.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Artesian Cellars Vineyard and Winery, a 2,700 square-f ...
Cork is undone at new wine tasting room
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump now has a new winery with a tasting room doing business in the heart of town. Located at 1731 South Highway 160, Artesian Cellars Vineyard and Winery is owned by native Nevadan and winemaker Tim Burke.