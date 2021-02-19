State Supreme Court hires Stocks as top administrator

The Nevada Supreme Court announced Tuesday that Katherine Stocks has been appointed as the director of the Administrative Office of the Courts and state court administrator for the Nevada Supreme Court.

Katherine Stocks

The Nevada Supreme Court announced Tuesday that Katherine Stocks has been appointed as the director of the Administrative Office of the Courts and state court administrator for the Nevada Supreme Court.

Stocks will coordinate and oversee more than 60 professionals providing support to Nevada’s judiciary. The AOC develops and maintains information technology essential for managing courts, provides judicial education, trains and certifies court interpreters and manages programs designed to improve access to justice, family permanence and achieve conflict resolution.

In addition, the AOC provides administrative services to the Nevada Supreme Court, including budget and human resource support.

Most recently, Stocks served as court administrator of the Kansas 10th Judicial District Court, where she supervised 175 employees. The 10th district is the largest judicial district in Kansas. In her capacity as director, she was responsible for planning, directing and evaluating administrative, financial, human resources, workplace safety, legal, educational, technology and other activities of the 10th district. She also served as a liaison to the Kansas Legislature on behalf of the district.

Stocks received her undergraduate degree from Kansas State University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the District of Columbia, David A. Clarke School of Law. She is admitted to practice law in the District of Columbia and the state of Missouri. She practiced law with Goldblatt Martin Pozen LLP in Washington for five years before becoming the court administrator in 2015.