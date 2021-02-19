38°F
State Supreme Court hires Stocks as top administrator

Staff Report
February 18, 2021 - 5:30 pm
 
Katherine Stocks
The Nevada Supreme Court announced Tuesday that Katherine Stocks has been appointed as the director of the Administrative Office of the Courts and state court administrator for the Nevada Supreme Court.

Stocks will coordinate and oversee more than 60 professionals providing support to Nevada’s judiciary. The AOC develops and maintains information technology essential for managing courts, provides judicial education, trains and certifies court interpreters and manages programs designed to improve access to justice, family permanence and achieve conflict resolution.

In addition, the AOC provides administrative services to the Nevada Supreme Court, including budget and human resource support.

Most recently, Stocks served as court administrator of the Kansas 10th Judicial District Court, where she supervised 175 employees. The 10th district is the largest judicial district in Kansas. In her capacity as director, she was responsible for planning, directing and evaluating administrative, financial, human resources, workplace safety, legal, educational, technology and other activities of the 10th district. She also served as a liaison to the Kansas Legislature on behalf of the district.

Stocks received her undergraduate degree from Kansas State University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the District of Columbia, David A. Clarke School of Law. She is admitted to practice law in the District of Columbia and the state of Missouri. She practiced law with Goldblatt Martin Pozen LLP in Washington for five years before becoming the court administrator in 2015.

THE LATEST
Getty Images Cat autonomous mining trucks have safely hauled more than 2 billion tonnes of mat ...
Study backs use of AHS at Rhyolite-Ridge project
Staff Report

Ioneer Ltd. announced a new study shows the viability of an autonomous haul system at the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Esmeralda County.

Getty Images Golden Entertainment is planning to implement new cashless gaming options to its p ...
Golden plans cashless gaming options
Staff Report

Golden Entertainment, Inc., the owner of several gaming operations, including in Pahrump, is bringing cashless gaming options to its casino properties with the initial rollout planned in Las Vegas.

Daria Sokolova/Pahrump Valley Times Most positions require a valid driver’s license and a goo ...
Multiple positions open at Spring Mountain job fair
Staff Report

Spring Mountain Motor Resort & Country Club will be holding an outdoor job fair 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. Reservations will not be needed for applicants to meet with department managers. Strict COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask and social distancing, will be enforced.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Joel Spencer, a director on the Goldwell ...
Major addition to Goldwell Museum
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The newest addition to Goldwell Open Air Museum at Rhyolite is a steel sculpture called “Portone,” by accomplished artist Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Workmen are making progress on the conver ...
Exchange Club conversion underway
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Elizabeth Brumley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times In this Aug.6, 2020, file photo, Nevada ...
Ford backs proposed rule on banking discrimination
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Tuesday joined a coalition of 23 attorneys general in a comment letter supporting the Federal Reserve’s proposed rule to strengthen regulations under the Community Reinvestment Act.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A screen shot of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Ind ...
Te-Moak Tribe names officers for tribal court
Staff Report

The Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Indians of Nevada announced the formal establishment of its tribal court consistent with its constitution and with the tribe’s sovereignty. The investiture of the judges, prosecuting attorney, court clerk and bailiff were conducted on Saturday, Feb. 6, at the Tribe’s facility.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks at an event ...
Cortez Masto bill would aid training for in-demand jobs
Staff Report

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., reintroduced legislation to promote education and training — including registered apprenticeship programs — for workers in in-demand industries. The Working On Rewarding and Keeping Employees Resilient Act will ensure employees have access to good-paying careers in skilled jobs throughout Nevada and the nation.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Looks of deep concentration were evident on the faces of man ...
Man pleads guilty to voting twice during 2016 election
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Wednesday that Craig Frank, 53, of Las Vegas, pleaded guilty to voting more than once at same election, a category “D” felony.