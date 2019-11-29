41°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

State: Use Nevada DMV alternatives to avoid ‘Black Monday’ wait

Staff Report
November 29, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is asking walk-in customers to use alternative services this coming Monday or to delay visiting an office until later in the week.

The Monday after Thanksgiving is traditionally the department’s busiest day of the year, leading some of the staff to call it “Black Monday.” Customers who don’t have an appointment will face wait times that are much longer than usual.

DMV offices are closed four days from Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28 through Sunday, Dec. 1.

The Monday following Thanksgiving is traditionally the DMV’s busiest day of the year.

“Enjoy your holidays and don’t get stuck in the long lines early next week,” DMV Director Julie Butler said in a news release prior to Thanksgiving.

“The holidays are hectic enough without spending time in a crowded office,” she said.

There are many alternatives to DMV office visits.

The department’s website offers two dozen online transactions, including address changes and personalized plate orders.

The agency has self-service kiosks at most DMV offices and at 31 supermarkets and other partner locations across the state. AAA offers vehicle registration and handicapped placard service at five locations as well.

Motorists who buy a car, truck or motorcycle from a Nevada dealer over the holiday weekend can register it online.

The DMV will send new standard plates in the mail or the motorist can transfer existing plates.

Visit the DMV’s website at dmvnv.com to find online services, kiosk locations and ways to avoid the waits before you visit an office.

“If you do have to visit an office, make an appointment if your transaction can wait,” said in its news release.

DMV offices will be closed also on Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 1, in observance of Christmas and New Year’s. Wait times are always higher on the first day after a holiday and the department suggests using appointments or alternatives on those days as well, the DMV said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times An Aztec dancer is shown performing at the Pahrump In ...
Photos: Pahrump Powwow showcases culture, history, more
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Now in its 21st year, the Pahrump Inter-tribal Social Powwow attracted hundreds of individuals and families to Petrack Park over the past weekend.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

Due to early holiday deadlines, the results of the Wednesday night Super Lotto drawing were not available.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Lawn Love CEO Jeremy Yamaguchi recently launched a lawn care ...
High-tech lawn care business arrives in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Described as the most cutting-edge startup in the lawn care industry, the owner of Lawn Love, has recently launched a lawn care service in the Pahrump Valley.

Getty Images Hemp farming has become quite popular in the Pahrump Valley but complaints about ...
Farming in residential areas: Commerical crops bill to go before Nye commission
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Commercial use of crops grown on certain residentially zoned properties in the Pahrump Valley could be curbed in the near future, with the Nye County Commission set to address a code change that would place restrictions on this activity during a public hearing to be held next month.

GridLiance/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Crews work on Dallas-based GridLiance's new Sloa ...
Project could increase renewable energy efforts in Southern Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The completion of an interconnection between an electric transmission system in Southern Nevada and a major power grid in California could be a boon for renewable energy developers in the state.

Nancy Whipperman/Pahrump Valley Times Crews remove snow in Tonopah on Nov. 21 as a storm moved ...
Winter storms bring snow to region near Pahrump
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

A winter storm warning is in place until 5 a.m. Saturday as “an unusually cold and potent storm for late November will likely bring significant snow accumulations” to regions near Pahrump, the National Weather Service said.

Chuck N. Baker/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times At a recent ceremony in the Grant Sawyer Sta ...
Nevada Gov. Sisolak honors veteran service officers
By Chuck N. Baker Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Sometimes just being a proud, helpful veteran does not go far enough for some individuals to feel they have contributed all they are capable of. So without hesitation or seeking payment of any kind, some veterans go the extra mile or two when it comes to helping others.

From left, Nevada Assemblywomen Maggie Carlton, Danielle Monroe-Moreno, Teresa Benitez-Thompson ...
Nevada license plate commemorates women’s suffrage
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The plate was authorized this year by the passing of Assembly Bill 499 by the first majority female state Legislature and can be reserved ahead of its Jan. 2 debut.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Two dead in U.S. Highway 95 crash in Nye County
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

Two people were killed in a head-on crash reported along U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County, a wreck that left two others in critical condition, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.