State: Use Nevada DMV alternatives to avoid ‘Black Monday’ wait

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is asking walk-in customers to use alternative services this coming Monday or to delay visiting an office until later in the week.

The Monday after Thanksgiving is traditionally the department’s busiest day of the year, leading some of the staff to call it “Black Monday.” Customers who don’t have an appointment will face wait times that are much longer than usual.

“Enjoy your holidays and don’t get stuck in the long lines early next week,” DMV Director Julie Butler said in a news release prior to Thanksgiving.

“The holidays are hectic enough without spending time in a crowded office,” she said.

There are many alternatives to DMV office visits.

The department’s website offers two dozen online transactions, including address changes and personalized plate orders.

The agency has self-service kiosks at most DMV offices and at 31 supermarkets and other partner locations across the state. AAA offers vehicle registration and handicapped placard service at five locations as well.

Motorists who buy a car, truck or motorcycle from a Nevada dealer over the holiday weekend can register it online.

The DMV will send new standard plates in the mail or the motorist can transfer existing plates.

Visit the DMV’s website at dmvnv.com to find online services, kiosk locations and ways to avoid the waits before you visit an office.

“If you do have to visit an office, make an appointment if your transaction can wait,” said in its news release.

DMV offices will be closed also on Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 1, in observance of Christmas and New Year’s. Wait times are always higher on the first day after a holiday and the department suggests using appointments or alternatives on those days as well, the DMV said.