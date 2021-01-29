48°F
State’s ACT scores show slight increase over 2019

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
January 28, 2021 - 5:08 pm
 
Getty Images ACT results provide educators, students and families with personalized information about students’ readiness for postsecondary success.

Nevada’s 2020 public high school graduating seniors marked a slight increase over 2019 in ACT composite scores, with the average composite score increasing from 17.7 to 17.8, bucking the national trend where composite scores fell for the third year in a row.

Nationally, an estimated 49% of 2020 graduates took the ACT with an average composite score of 20.6, a decrease from 20.7 in 2019.

“Nevada’s students, families and educators can be proud that our high school students continue to demonstrate growth,” said Jhone Ebert, superintendent of public instruction. “While we still have work to do to meet and exceed the national average, we are particularly pleased to see proficiency gains for students across all populations. We are hopeful that, despite the changes in our learning environments and instructional delivery due to COVID-19, our students will continue to demonstrate proficiency and growth.”

ACT results provide educators, students and families with personalized information about students’ readiness for postsecondary success. In addition to average composite scores, ACT publishes results relative to college readiness benchmarks, which are scores on the ACT subject area tests that represent the level of achievement required for students to have a 50% likelihood of obtaining a B or higher or about a 75% chance of obtaining a C or higher in corresponding credit-bearing first-year college courses.

In Nevada, 38% of graduates met the English college readiness benchmark of 18, 20% met the math college readiness benchmark of 22, 27% met the reading college readiness benchmark of 22, and 20% met the science college readiness benchmark of 23.

In addition, 12% of Nevada graduates met all four ACT college readiness benchmarks, which is consistent with 2019 results, and 20% met three or four benchmarks, up one percentage point from last year.

The ACT was selected as Nevada’s College and Career Ready Assessment by the State Board of Education in 2014. In addition to the data reported above for the Class of 2020, the Nevada Department of Education reports ACT results of the percentage of high school juniors meeting state proficiency in English language arts and mathematics.

Nevada’s high school juniors who took the assessment in spring 2019 demonstrated proficiency at a higher rate than the prior year, with a 2.12 percentage point increase in high school ELA proficiency and a 0.26 percentage point increase in mathematics proficiency since 2019.

Eleventh-grade students across all racial/ethnic groups and special populations in Nevada demonstrated proficiency in ELA at a higher rate than cohorts beginning in 2018, with students who identify as Black/African-American demonstrating the highest gain from 2019 to 2020 with a 4.2 percentage point increase in ELA proficiency. In addition, the cohort demonstrated proficiency at a greater rate in mathematics over the same period, and students who identify as Black/African-American demonstrated the greatest difference over prior cohorts with a proficiency rate that was higher by 2.0 percentage points.

The U.S. Department of Education granted the Nevada Department of Education’s request for a waiver from assessment and accountability requirements for the 2019-20 school year because of the circumstances created by COVID-19. As a result, ACT and other federal and state assessment results are not posted on NevadaReportCard.com, and Nevada School Performance Framework ratings are not issued for the 2019-20 school year.

Since the ACT was administered before school building closures, NDE made the determination to share these highlights as an opportunity to celebrate our students and educators and in alignment with NDE’s commitment to equity and transparency in Nevada’s education system.

THE LATEST
Heather Korbulic is the interim director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabili ...
Special enrollment period opened to buy insurance
Staff Report

Heather Korbulic, executive director of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, on Thursday issued a statement in support of President Joe Biden’s special enrollment period to encourage Americans to purchase health insurance plans from their respective exchange marketplaces.

Getty Images This past open enrollment, Nov. 1, 2020-Jan. 15, 2021, was the exchange’s secon ...
Silver State exchange enrolls 81,903 in health insurance
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange enrolled 81,903 Nevadans during the 2020 health insurance open enrollment period, connecting tens of thousands of Nevadans statewide to Affordable Care Act-compliant health plans. These enrollment figures exceed 2019’s enrollment figures by 4,493, a 5.8% increase.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times/file The Nevada Real Estate Division, a division of the Dep ...
Safety regulations approved for convention services workers
Staff Report

The Division of Industrial Relations on Tuesday announced updates to Section 618 of the Nevada Administrative Code related to occupational safety and health training requirements for workers in the convention services industry. The updated regulations provide guidance and details on the statutory requirements found in Nevada Revised Statute Sections 618.9920 – 618.9931.

Getty Images The Rural Community Assistance Partnership’s Rural Homecoming program has partn ...
Initiative aims to incorporate youth into future of rural US
Staff Report

A new initiative aims to empower young people to use stories and digital technologies to learn about the future of rural America, document local history and foster important discussions about their community’s future, leading to opportunities for local youth to become storytellers on behalf of their community.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A health care worker with Serenity Health is seen at the sit ...
COVID test positivity rate goes under 19% in Nevada
Staff Report

Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity rate over the past 14 days dipped to 18.6% Wednesday, said state COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Candice McDaniel, health bureau chief for the Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness at the daily COVID update.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Desert Utilities Inc.'s office is located at 4060 N. Blagg R ...
Nye County probing possible utility purchase
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is probing the possibility of purchasing Desert Utilities Inc., the smallest of the valley’s three local utility companies, addressing an item to authorize staff to conduct a “due diligence” investigation and review of the company’s operations and assets during its Wednesday, Jan. 20 meeting.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Justice Court Bailiff Gerald "Bear" Smith is pictur ...
Pahrump courthouse sees tragic week in January
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump courthouse lost two people in January that worked within its walls. Bailiff Gerald “Bear” Smith died on Jan. 18 at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas due to COVID-19 related complications, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 26, this photo shows a st ...
Winter weather leaves Pahrump blanketed in snow
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump awoke to something of a winter wonderland on Tuesday, with a blanket of snow covering everything from homes and cars to mailboxes and trees, creating a shimmering white landscape, and the resultant fog banks rolled quietly through neighborhoods, obscuring the usually clear view of the valley’s surrounding mountain ranges.