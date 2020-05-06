69°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

State’s unemployment claims rise 7.7% over previous week

Staff Report
May 5, 2020 - 9:25 pm
 

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 42,541 for the week ending April 25, up 7.7 percent over last week and the fifth highest weekly total in state history. Nevada has met the thresholds required to trigger extended benefits.

Through the week ending April 25, there have been 412,211 initial claims filed in 2020.

Continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, rose to 274,850.

This is an increase from the previous week of 43,232 claims, or 18.7 percent. Continued claims, which lag initial claims, are likely to see further increases as the state continues to see elevated levels of initial claims.

Nevada’s insured unemployment rate, which is the ratio of continued claims in a week to the total number of jobs covered by the unemployment insurance system, was 19.9 percent in the week, the highest insured unemployment rate in state history.

It should be noted that the calculation of the insured unemployment rate is different from that of the state’s total unemployment rate.

Nationally, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 3,839,000, a decline of 603,000 claims from the previous week’s revised level of 4,427,000. The national insured unemployment rate for the week ending April 18 was 12.4 percent, the highest rate in the history of the series. The national rate is reported with a one-week lag.

The state’s 13-week average of continued claims to covered employment rose to 5.8 percent in the week, above the threshold of 5 percent to trigger extended benefits. In addition, this 5.8 percent is greater than 120 percent of the average rate in the corresponding 13-week periods in the prior two years.

By meeting these criteria, Nevada’s extended benefits indicator is “on.” Extended benefits provide an additional 13 weeks of benefits to claimants who have exhausted their regular state unemployment benefits and their Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

To file for unemployment, use the online application at http://ui.nv.gov/css.html. People unable to file online may file via telephone by calling a UI Claims Call Center 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Southern UI Call Center is at 702-486-0350 and residents of rural areas can call 888-890-8211. For general questions, call 800-603-9671.

Claimants are highly encouraged to use the internet to file their UI claims, as it is the most convenient way to file and reserves the phone lines for individuals who are not able or do not have the necessary resources to file online.

Online filing during nonpeak hours, such as early mornings, at night or weekends is also highly recommended. To continue to receive benefits, claimants must file weekly.

Online filers are encouraged to participate in the online claim filing system announced last week. The system, now operational, is organized by last names and is aimed at providing quicker results for Nevadans seeking to gain access to unemployment benefits.

Claimants with last names starting with A-K are asked to file Sundays. Last names L-R are asked to file Mondays. Last names S-Z are asked to file Tuesdays. Wednesday through Saturday are open for all to initiate or renew claims online.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images The number of patrons at table games should be based on the type of game to ensure ...
Reopening gaming facilities subject of Thursday meeting
Staff Report

The Nevada Gaming Commission will meet virtually Thursday to discuss how to resume gaming operations that were shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Health and safety policies for the resumption of gaming operations will be considered for possible action at this meeting.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times A local protester on his Harley showed his support fo ...
Reopen Nevada rally held in Pahrump, another scheduled for Saturday
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As of May 1, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has relaxed some of his emergency COVID-19 restrictions, allowing certain businesses to reopen. However, the “Stay at Home” order has not been lifted and many other “nonessential” businesses are still unable to resume their normal operations, a fact which leaves a bad taste in the mouths of those pushing the effort to recall the governor and remove him from office.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times The 2020 primary election is set for June 9 and voters in Nev ...
Overview of Nye County’s 2020 Primary Election
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 Primary Election is officially underway, with mail-in ballots making their way to homes all across Nye County and Nevada.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, May 2 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $25 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This is the fourth week of sessions, with Wednesday’s to ...
Extension offers webinar, online town hall for small businesses
Staff Report

Besides needing funds available for small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis, small business owners need additional support and guidance, as well as opportunities to talk with other small business owners. University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering virtual question-and-answer “Coping With COVID-19 Town Halls” for small businesses every Wednesday and webinars on specific topics for small businesses every Friday.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times GridLiance, an independent electric transmission utility co ...
GridLiance announces executive promotions
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

GridLiance, an independent electric transmission utility company, has announced several executive promotions, naming Justin Campbell executive vice president and chief development officer, Alison Zimlich executive vice president and chief financial officer, Michael Landgraf vice president for corporate development and president of GridLiance West and Joe Loner vice president for finance and treasurer.

Getty Images The NSHE noted that a nationwide trend of disrupting or even hijacking these meet ...
NSHE offers security tips for virtual collaborations
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada System of Higher Education has released a list of virtual collaboration tools security tips, hoping that people who are using virtual collaboration tools such as Zoom, Teams and GoToMeeting to share video, audio and screen content will protect themselves.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times file Walmart implements new policies to mitigate the spread ...
Walmart accelerates rollout of new Express Delivery service
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Walmart on Thursday announced Express Delivery, a new service that delivers more items from the store than ever before to customers’ doors in less than two hours.

Getty Images Each chapter donated $50,000 to help secure and provide additional personal prote ...
Nevada auto dealerships make donations for health workers
Staff Report

In an effort to help support the state’s healthcare workers and first responders, the Nevada Franchised Auto Dealers Association and its southern chapter, Southern Nevada Franchised New Car &Truck Dealer Association, have donated a combined $100,000 to the state’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.