Strickland turns down chance to lead Nye commission

Following the commission’s Tuesday, Jan. 7 meeting, things will remain status quo for the next 12 months, with the same commissioners continuing to hold the chair and vice-chair positions they held throughout 2019.

When the item to elect the chair for the Nye County Commission was opened, commissioner Leo Blundo nominated commissioner Debra Strickland for that position. However, Strickland decided to turn down the nomination and instead, offered a nomination for commissioner John Koenig.

With a unanimous vote in favor, Koenig will retain chairmanship of the commission while Strickland was nominated and unanimously approved to keep her post as vice chairwoman of the Nye County Commission.

The elections for the highway commission and licensing and liquor board went much the same way, with each of the current chair and vice-chair holders put forward by their fellow board members for remaining in those positions and approved with all in favor.

Strickland will head the licensing and liquor board for 2020 while Koenig will continue in his role as vice-chair for that board.

The highway commission is once again to be headed by Blundo as chairman and Koenig will also keep his vice-chair seat for the highway commission.

