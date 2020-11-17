72°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Structure fire shuts down Hwy 160

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
November 17, 2020 - 3:55 pm
 
Photo courtesy of Sharon Perales Pahrump fire crews responded to a structure fire along Highway ...
Photo courtesy of Sharon Perales Pahrump fire crews responded to a structure fire along Highway 160 near Homestead Road on Sunday morning Nov. 15. Fire Chief Scott Lewis said there have been three separate fires at that location within the last year.

No injuries were reported following a structure fire along Highway 160 just north of Homestead Road.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said crews were dispatched to the location just after 11 a.m., on Sunday Nov. 15th.

“As I arrived on location, I found moderate smoke showing from the rooftop, on a vacant unsecured structure located on Highway 160,” Lewis said. “Fire quickly broached through the roof surface and out the doors. Because of previous fire events in the same building, crews commenced a defensive exterior attack as we wanted to make certain no one was injured in this fire.”

Lewis also said crews were able to tap into a fire hydrant across the highway, which posed challenges due to the volume of traffic on the highway.

“Law enforcement did a good job securing the roadway,” he said. “The supply line was stretched across the highway, closing the highway down for several hours. The hydrant provided a lot of gallons per minute, so it was very helpful for us to put a large amount of water on this fire in a very short period of time, which allowed us to control it very quickly.

Additionally, Lewis said there were signs of a collapse on the exterior wall surface of the structure early on.

We had to keep crews back in the initial stages to make sure we were doing everything completely safe,” Lewis said. “It was also closely located to power poles that were also on fire, thus crews from Valley Electric Association responded where they secured the power. The fire was controlled with master streams, while primary and secondary searches were completed from the exterior and there was no one found in the property.”

Lewis also noted that a suspect was located by witnesses who worked closely with the sheriff’s office while crews were suppressing the fire.

“The suspect was identified and sheriff’s office deputies spoke with him and they are following up on that,” Lewis said. “There have been three separate fires at that location within the last year.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County and town of Pahrump offices located at 2100 E. Wa ...
Nye flagged for COVID, certain county and town offices temporarily closed
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With COVID-19 infections again on the rise, Nye County has been flagged by the state of Nevada’s COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force for four straight weeks and the local situation is set to be reviewed once more during the state task force’s next meeting, scheduled for tomorrow, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times The results of the 2020 general election in Nye County have n ...
Nye County election results certified
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The canvass of the results of the general election in Nye County is an agenda item that is generally “open and shut” with no discussion necessary but with the staggering amount of contention over this year’s election and numerous allegations of fraud and vote tampering, the item turned into a lengthy discussion that lasted nearly an hour during the Nye County Commission’s Monday, Nov. 16 meeting.

Getty Images COVID-19 and the flu have a similar disease presentation. They both cause respira ...
COVID-19, flu have several similarities, key differences
Staff Report

As we head into the colder months, we also head toward flu season. Especially given the impact of COVID-19 this year, reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses, like the flu, is critical. Dr. Laurine Tibaldi, chief medical officer of UnitedHealthcare of Nevada, offers some ways to differentiate between the flu and COVID-19.

Nevada Humanities Salon Series Two journalists, Sheri Fink and Eli Saslow, will hold a Zoom pr ...
Presentation of COVID-19’s uneven impact on communities planned
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Humanities will present a virtual discussion about the uneven impact that COVID-19 has had on American communities with two journalists, Sheri Fink and Eli Saslow. The pair will conduct this via Zoom on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, from 12- 1 p.m.

Getty Images Ford joined a coalition of 20 states and the District of Columbia in defense of t ...
Ford joins coalition backing ACA before Supreme Court
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Tuesday, Nov. 10 issued a statement on the Affordable Care Act ahead of oral arguments before the United States Supreme Court in the health care repeal case, California v. Texas. Ford joined a coalition of 20 states and the District of Columbia in defense of the ACA, including the law’s protections for people with pre-existing conditions, public health investments and Medicaid expansion, among other provisions.

Getty Images More than 34 million people have diabetes in the U.S. There are many things that ...
Diabetes is a manageable disease
Staff Report

An estimated 34.2 million people have diabetes in the United States, making it one of the most common chronic conditions with about 10.5% of the U.S. population diagnosed.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website Through ...
DETR reports PUA claims drop after two-week spike
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

For the week ending Nov. 7, initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 7,556, down 602 claims, or 7.4%, compared to last week’s total of 8,158 claims, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Guests leave Caesars Palace hotel and casino on the ...
Inventors of virus-capturing filter system win Lee Prize
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A promise of pure air might sound too good to be true, but an innovation from University of Nevada, Las Vegas students could make guests feel safe enough to return to hotels and entertainment venues, a challenge that the hospitality industry has faced since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On Friday, Oct. 23, fire crews responded to a structure fir ...
Two pets die in structure fire
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A series of fires, it appears, dominated the responses for Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews, as of late.