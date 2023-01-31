Student internships available at Nevada National Security Site

Nevada National Security Site is operating a 40-hour student program which offers paid internships from May through August each year. Here’s what you need to know.

The Nevada Mission Support and Test Services, LLC, which runs the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS), is operating a 40-hour student program which offers paid internships from May through August each year.

The agency is also offering internships outside of the summer program, according to a news release.

Hands-on paid work

All internships are designed to engage in hands-on, meaningful, paid work while applying classroom theories to live work conditions in support of the NNSS mission.

“The work environment, together with the student program experience, gives you a better view of what a future career might look like in both technical and professional fields,” according to the release. “It can also help widen your career path options while shaping the future of MSTS and the NNSS. If you want to be part of a program that supports national security, while working to advance your career, join us at MSTS.”

The MSTS summer schedule is designed to acclimate students with relevant work conditions, including mentorships, student activities, knowledge, and skill-based experiences. The program also offers peer-to-peer social and work group interactions with their own Early Career Employee Resource Group.

Students must be U.S. citizens. Eligibility application information and requirements include steps to apply, candidate reviews along with selection processes and program details.

“Our vision is to be the user site of choice for large-scale, high-hazard, national security experimentation, with premier facilities and capabilities below ground, on the ground, and in the air.” according to the report.

The NNSS welcomed more than 100 students from Las Vegas and across the U.S last year and hopes to hire even more emerging talent for the internships slated to begin in May of this year.

NNSS personnel are the nation’s experts in detecting and locating “dirty bombs,” “loose nukes” and radiological sources.The site is located in southeastern Nye County about 65 miles northwest Las Vegas.

For additional information call (702) 295-1000 or email at www.nnss.gov.

