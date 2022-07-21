Study: July 23will be ‘perfect day’ in Nevada weather

Researchers analyzed climate data for 3 decades to pinpoint Saturday as the date for the best weather. That might be true for those who like extreme heat. The forecast in Pahrump calls for a high near 107 degrees, while Tonopah will hit 90.

(Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times) A view of Pahrump as seen from Deer Street.

This Saturday will be the most “perfect day of the year” in Nevada, according to a study that examined historical climate data and weather patterns over the past 36 years.

FamilyDestinationsGuide.com conducted an analysis of weather data across the country to pinpoint the exact day each state can expect to experience the most perfect day of the year based on the date with the most predicted sunshine, date with the best temperature, and averaged with the longest day of sunlight for the year. The date they pinpointed? July 23.

“There’s something about life that just feels inexplicably perfect when it’s a sunny, blue-skied day out,” according to the data aggregators at FamilyDestinationsGuide. “Science suggests that your body feels less stressed without the need to thermoregulate itself in unnaturally heated or air-conditioned climates. And of course, when the weather is good, we’re more likely to spend more time outdoors, which is a natural mood-enhancer.”

Of course the “perfect weather” is subjective and Nevada will experience a range of temperatures on Saturday, July 23.

Pahrump daytime highs are expected to remain in the triple-digits on Saturday. The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and a high of 107. Overnight lows will be 81.

Highs in Tonopah are expected to reach 94 under sunny skies on Saturday and dip down to 60 degrees. That range is a bit closer to the ideal average climate, according to the study which found that a person’s body in the summer is most comfortable at a thermostat setting of 78 degrees.

The climate experts at FamilyDestinationsGuide have predicted Sept. 15 will be the day with the “best temperature” in Nevada when the average high is expected to be 90 degrees in Pahrump with lows in the 80s.

