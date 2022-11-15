41°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Supreme Court rejects another Nye hand counting lawsuit

By Jessica Hill Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
November 15, 2022 - 6:34 am
 
Volunteers resume hand counting ballots in Nye County at the Valley Conference Center on Thursd ...
Volunteers resume hand counting ballots in Nye County at the Valley Conference Center on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Pahrump. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image
Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf, right, answers a ballot marking question as volunteers resume hand ...
Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf, right, answers a ballot marking question as volunteers resume hand counting ballots at the Valley Conference Center on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Pahrump. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image
A volunteer waves a flag for ballot marking confirmation as they resume hand counting ballots i ...
A volunteer waves a flag for ballot marking confirmation as they resume hand counting ballots in Nye County at the Valley Conference Center on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Pahrump. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

The Nevada Supreme Court denied a petition Monday afternoon from the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada that sought to stop Nye County from hand counting its ballots.

“Having reviewed the petition and answer, we conclude that petitioner has not demonstrated that our extraordinary intervention is warranted at this time. We decline to exercise our discretion to consider this writ petition,” the Nevada Supreme Court wrote in an order.

The ACLU of Nevada announced Monday morning that it filed another lawsuit with the Supreme Court to stop Nye County from conducting a hand count of ballots. The ACLU of Nevada and its colleagues at the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law argued that Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf does not have the legal authority to move forward with the hand counting.

They claimed that hand counting violates state law and the state constitution, which guarantees voters’ right to have “election contests resolved fairly, accurately and efficiently.”

“The Nye County Clerk’s insistence on doing a hand-count of all ballots that have already been counted by machine tabulators defies best practices in the election security field,” said Sadmira Ramic, voting rights attorney for the ACLU of Nevada.

“It’s a haphazard and disorganized approach to one of the greatest responsibilities of election administration, counting every eligible vote,” she said.

The ACLU heard from concerned Nye County voters who were worried their ballots would not be counted under the county’s experiments, Ramic said.

“We’re going to keep fighting to safeguard our elections and to keep them safe, secure, and accessible,” she said.

“Petitioner has pointed to no law clearly prohibiting the parallel hand count or precluding any post-deadline revision to secondary vote-counting plans approved by the Secretary,” the court wrote.

Nye County has been trying to implement a hand count system for the election since its commission voted in March to have an all-paper ballot election with hand-counted ballots. But the ACLU of Nevada and other voting rights organizations challenged the plan. The Nevada secretary of state’s office prohibited the county from hand counting before the election, but it did allow it to continue after the election.

Nye County has been using the Dominion tabulators for an official count and has submitted those results to the secretary of state, and on Thursday it resumed hand counting as an experiment to audit and double-check the machine totals.

“At least I’m giving it a try to see if it works, you know?” Kampf previously told the Review-Journal. “And I’m a realist. I’m learning from the process. And if it works, great, if it doesn’t work, then we learned our lesson.”

In its statement, the ACLU of Nevada argued that because neither of Kampf’s previous proposals to start hand counting ballots before Election Day were approved by the secretary of state’s office, following them or new ones violate that law, regardless of whether the process takes place parallel to the machine count.

In response, Nye County asserted that the hand count is a secondary counting method and will not be used to report election results and said that the secretary of state did approve the current hand-count process.

The ACLU of Nevada also argued that Kampf’s proposals do not include basic measures to ensure that ballots are not altered during the hand-count process.

Nye County is requiring volunteers to wear gloves at all times to ensure they cannot change ballots with graphite under their fingernails, and they all use purple pens, which would stand out on a ballot if it was altered by a volunteer.

“While these latest measures to preserve ballots are welcome, they do not change the high probability of human error in hand counting a large number of ballots,” said Gowri Ramachandran, senior counsel in the Brennan Center’s Elections & Government Program, in a statement. “Without pre-written, comprehensive procedures, this method produces many more mistakes than machine counting. Nye County voters don’t deserve to have their votes put through a process known for error.”

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nye County Detention Center Summer Graham
Woman with 5 kids in car
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump woman faces several counts of child endangerment after a traffic stop just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Lawsuit will aim to protect rare Nevada fish
Lawsuit will aim to protect rare Nevada fish
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Once found at several locations in Fish Lake Valley in Esmeralda County, the Fish Lake Valley tui chub now survives only in a single isolated spring at a privately owned ranch.

Nye County Detention Center Troy Laramore
NCSO: Drunk driver rear ends patrol car, head-butts deputy
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man who was arrested for driving under the influence allegedly head-butted a deputy at Desert View Hospital, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers hosted a USO Show this past Saturd ...
PHOTOS: USO Show brings in thousands for vets’ food bank
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Silver Tappers took to the stage last Saturday night for a fabulous performance with a very special purpose at its heart, raising money to support the local Veterans Food Bank, and when all was said and done, thousands of dollars had been collected to help give back to those who have served.

Getty Images Feeding homebound veterans has now become a part of Nathan Adelson Hospice's missi ...
Hospice launches program to feed homebound veterans
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Food Assistance Program will launch on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, and will be available to veterans living in Pahrump who are homebound, regardless of it they are a Nathan Adelson Hospice patient.

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly, left, and Deputy Sheriff Joe McGill. McGill is ahead in the v ...
McGill holding double-digit lead over Wehrly in Nye sheriff’s race
By Arthur Kane Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nye Sheriff’s Deputy Joe McGill leads incumbent Sharon Wehrly with 63 percent of the votes so far. Wehrly’s two terms have been marred by several controversies revealed by the media.