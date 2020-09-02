97°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Survey: Half of Nevadans plan to vacation locally

Staff Report
September 1, 2020 - 5:40 pm
 

Because of the unforeseeable circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans are now facing challenging financial implications, meaning summer might be spent closer to home this year. Additionally, the fear of contracting the disease in public spaces limits activities like traveling, with many preferring to stay in to reduce their risk.

MyBioSource.com, a biotechnological products distribution company, conducted a survey of 7,500 adults across the country to find out where they will be spending their summer vacations. The survey found 50% of Nevadans say they are more likely to vacation in their own state this summer to avoid traveling by plane and reduce the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus, compared to a national average of 55%.

Broken down across the country, Utahans were most enthusiastic about having a staycation this summer, with 85% saying this is likely to happen. By comparison, it appears Mississippians were more eager to get away, as just 25% said they are planning on vacationing locally this summer.

Smaller businesses have suffered severely because of lockdowns as they are less likely to have had financial backup systems in place than larger franchises. The survey found 18% of respondents are looking on the bright side and say that the pandemic will turn out to be a boost for their state’s local tourism industry, as people will be less willing to travel farther by plane.

For many Americans, the economic strain caused by the pandemic means they have kicked their saving habits into gear in order to recover, and 71% of people say there is chance they will skip summer vacation this year in order to save money.

If you have traveled to a coastal city over a summer break, it is understandable why there is cause for concern. The more people on a beach, the closer proximity individuals are to another and the greater the risk of an outbreak. Considering this, 61% of people think there should be limits placed on the number of people allowed onto a beach this summer.

Those who can afford to travel are even willing to spend the extra dollars to reduce their risk of contracting the virus. Over a quarter (28%) of respondents say they would be prepared to pay more for accommodations if it meant there would be a lower occupancy, thus reducing COVID-19 risks.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal Three Square Food Bank on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in La ...
Three Square plans for Hunger Action Month
Staff Report

With the grand opening of its new East Campus facility, the launch of a virtual fundraiser and volunteer opportunities at its food distribution sites, Three Square Food Bank continues to raise awareness of Southern Nevada’s record-high levels of food insecurity during Hunger Action Month this September.

Getty Images The town hall, “County Small Business Grant Program” is 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sep ...
Extension’s focus turns to county grant program
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

This week’s University of Nevada, Reno Extension online town hall and webinar will focus on a new program launched by the Nevada Association of Counties to assist small business.

Organ Donor foundation names Marlon as chair
Organ Donor foundation names Marlon as chair
Staff Report

The Nevada Donor Network Foundation recently announced the appointment of David Marlon as its new foundation chair.

Man on horseback flees deputy
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies routinely respond to vehicular traffic hazards throughout the valley, one such situation this month involved of all things, a man and his horse.

Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal Governor Steve Sisolak
Nye County remains on list for high-risk of transmission
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is one of six counties flagged last week as having a high-risk of COVID-19 transmission that still meet two of the three criteria that signal a sustained elevated risk, reported the COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Getty Images NHTSA’s latest alcohol-impaired driving data shows that in 2018 there were 10,5 ...
Campaign aims to reduce impaired holiday driving
Staff Report

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration kicked off its Labor Day impaired driving high-visibility enforcement campaign Wednesday, reminding Americans not to drive impaired.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Unemployment claims fall to lowest level since March
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 8,858 for the week ending Aug. 22, down 2,080 claims, or 19.0%, compared to the prior week’s total of 10,938 claims. This is the fewest initial claims filed since the week ending March 14.

Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak at a press briefing at the Capitol Mon ...
Cage, Peek report 320 new cases of COVID-19 in state
Staff Report

There were 320 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths reported in Nevada on Monday, according to state COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek during their daily teleconference with the media.

Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak to announce extension of moratorium on evictions
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. today to announce a 45-day extension of Nevada’s moratorium on residential evictions and provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response efforts.