News

Suspect arrested after armed standoff

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
July 23, 2021 - 7:01 am
 
NCSO: Randall Fuller, 60, faces several charges including three counts of attempted murder foll ...
NCSO: Randall Fuller, 60, faces several charges including three counts of attempted murder following a standoff with Nye County Sheriff's Office SWAT members on Sunday evening, July 18.

At least three Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies are recovering from minor injuries after a tense standoff with an armed suspect.

The situation occurred on Sunday, July 18, at approximately 9 p.m., at a residence on the 1100 block of Bruce Street.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Operations Sgt. Ann Horak noted that the suspect, identified as Randall Fuller, 60, was wandering around inside the home with a loaded shotgun and allegedly would not allow a roommate to leave the residence.

The entire encounter continued for more than an hour.

Not going quietly

“Fuller stated that if law enforcement were to show up, he would shoot them,” Horak said. “When deputies arrived on scene, Fuller barricaded the back door of the residence and refused to comply with the deputies’ demands to exit.”

Further, Horak said as a result of Fuller’s failure to comply, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was activated, along with a hostage negotiator who unsuccessfully attempted negotiations with Fuller to surrender.

Additionally, Horak said as SWAT members positioned themselves around the residence, they began deploying tear gas inside in an effort to get Fuller out of the home.

Shotgun blast

“Fuller discharged his shotgun out of the front window and the birdshot rounds struck three SWAT members, causing minor injuries,” she said. “At that point the SWAT team breached the residence and Fuller was taken into custody without further incident.”

When all was said and done, Fuller was arrested and transported to the Nye County Detention Center where he faces charges for discharging a gun within a structure, five counts of assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment with a deadly weapon, and three counts of attempted murder, according to Horak.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

