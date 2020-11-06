Suspect arrested after evasion attempt from deputy

A driver who allegedly attempted to evade a Nye County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested after the deputy was forced to hold him at gunpoint.

Peter Helfrich

A driver who allegedly attempted to evade a Nye County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested after the deputy was forced to hold him at gunpoint.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Deputies Joe McGill, Michael Connelly and Investigator Morgan Dillon were performing surveillance at a property, in an attempt to locate a wanted suspect identified as Peter Helfrich on Oct. 20th.

McGill noted in the report that he applied for and was granted an arrest warrant for Helfrich, on the charge of allegedly intimidating a public officer.

Witnesses, according to McGill, provided information that Helfrich was possibly seen leaving a residence.

“They advised that there was a vehicle leaving the residence and that the driver could be Helfrich,” McGill’s report stated.

Shortly thereafter, McGill located a vehicle that matched the description of the one one Helfrich was allegedly driving.

“As the vehicle passed through the intersection, I could see the driver through the side window and positively identified the driver as Peter Helfrich from a previous contact,” McGill said in the report. “I activated my emergency lights and siren in an attempt to have the driver pull over. The vehicle continued south on Raindance Drive and approached the stop sign at State Route 372,with my emergency equipment activated the entire time, and failing to pull over and come to a stop.”

McGill’s report went on to state that Helfrich continued to drive, while ignoring the deputy’s emergency lights and sirens.

“The driver turned eastbound on State Route 372 with very little room for oncoming westbound traffic in an attempt to keep me from following on my motorcycle, still with my emergency equipment activated, and I advised dispatch that I was in pursuit of the vehicle,” McGill noted. “He approached the intersection of State Route 160 on a red signal. This was taking place at approximately 4 p.m. with heavy traffic in the area putting the public in danger with his refusal to stop his vehicle on the signal of a deputy. The driver attempted to run the red light, but I pulled up beside the driver’s door and pointed my gun at the driver ordering him out of the vehicle. Helfrich was manipulating his cellular phone in an attempt to video record the interaction.”

After dismounting his motorcycle, McGill approached Helfrich’s vehicle while ordering him to get out.

“I reached through the partially open window, unlocked the door and opened the door,” the report stated. “I took control of Helfrich’s left arm and I unfastened his seatbelt. At this time Deputy Williamson arrived and assisted me in removing Helfrich from the vehicle and taking him to the ground. Helfrich continued to physically resist, and we forced his hands behind him and placed him in handcuffs.”

Helfrich faces charges of intimidating a public official and conspiracy to elude, evade or failure to stop.

Bail on each charge is listed as $5,000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes