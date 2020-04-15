60°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Task force formed to fight fraud during pandemic

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
April 15, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford and U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich announced Monday the formation of the Nevada COVID-19 Task Force to fight fraud during the pandemic.

The task force is comprised of local, state and federal investigators and prosecutors with significant experience in handling complaints and cases related to general fraud, health care fraud, Medicaid fraud, insurance fraud, workers’ compensation fraud and cybercrime, among others. Together, they will share information and resources to protect Nevadans from those using the COVID-19 pandemic to take advantage of consumers.

All participating agencies will take information, tips and complaints from the public, as well as other local law enforcement agencies seeking assistance. The task force will share resources to monitor, identify and investigate misconduct as efficiently as possible.

“Sadly, it is all too common for fraudsters to take advantage of the public during times of great distress and hardship,” Ford said. “From day one, I’ve focused on protecting Nevada families and consumers, and I’m proud that my office continues to be on the front lines of fighting fraud and helping Nevadans in need. With a united front, we’re showing fraudsters they have no business taking advantage of Nevadans.”

“Our top priority is protecting Nevadans during this public health crisis,” Trutanich said. “I am committed to marshalling the full spectrum of capabilities my office and our federal law enforcement partners can bring to support the task force’s important mission of protecting our vulnerable populations from fraudsters. I urge citizens to contact the task force with information and tips.”

Ford’s and Trutanich’s offices specifically caution residents to be wary of a variety of potential scams. These include diagnosis testing scams, in which scammers offer fake COVID-19 testing kits, particularly door-to-door; treatment scams, with scammers offering fake or unproven treatment regimens that are particularly dangerous because they have the potential to do more harm than good; and charity scams, as scammers set up fake charities to solicit donations almost every time there is a disaster or emergency.

The task force also is targeting price gouging, investment scams involving claims about tests or cures, cyber scams featuring emails seeking personal information, app scams claiming to track the spread of COVID-19 that will include malware to compromise devices and personal information, insurance and Medicaid fraud and even Economic Impact Payments fraud, with scammers pretending to be government officials offering false payments to obtain Social Security or bank account numbers.

In addition to Ford’s and Trutanich’s offices, the Nevada COVID-19 Task Force includes the FBI, the U.S. Secret Service, the Internal Revenue Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the inspectors general of the federal Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Education and the Small Business Administration Office.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The investigation is led by the Nye County Sheriff's Office.
VIDEO: Nye detective returns home from hospital
Staff Report

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bryan Cooper returned home after a stay in the hospital following being shot several times in the line of duty on March 25 in Pahrump.

Las Vegas Review-Journal file If a delivery requires a signature, mail carriers will knock on ...
Neither rain, sleet, snow nor virus stops U.S. mail
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

While delivering mail and packages has continued during the COVID-19 outbreak, the U.S. Postal Service is adapting delivery procedures to promote social distancing. USPS continues to follow the strategies and measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health departments.

Getty Images The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced the sel ...
Reinforcements coming to field unemployment calls
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced the selection of a vendor to provide at least 100 full-time operators to boost unemployment insurance call center capacity during this period of unprecedented demand.

Getty Images Many of the nation's auto insurance companies are lowering monthly premiums and r ...
Customers getting credits, leniency from auto insurers
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

With most states under shelter-in-place orders, there are far fewer cars on the road. Less driving translates into fewer accidents, which means fewer claims filed with insurance companies.

Consumer protection board urged to reconsider guidance
Consumer protection board urged to reconsider guidance
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joined the attorneys general of 21 other states and the District of Columbia to urge the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to enforce the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and require credit reporting agencies to follow the Fair Credit Reporting Act during the COVID-19 crisis.

Brooks Hubbard/U.S. Army Corps of Engineers The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has scouted sites ...
Locations scouted for potential field hospitals
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Las Vegas Convention Center is among the sites scouted as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began assessments earlier this month in Las Vegas, Reno and Carson City for potential hospital space in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Administration offices, 2100 E. Walt Williams ...
COVID-19 cases increase in Nye County
Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The number of COVID-19 cases in Pahrump increased by over a half-dozen as of Tuesday.

Nevada System of Higher Education Regent Sam Lieberman during a chancellor search committee mee ...
Sam Lieberman, Nevada university regent, dies at 58
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Sam Lieberman, a Nevada university regent and former chairman of the state Democratic Party, died on Friday at age 58.

Will We Learn COVID-19’s Most Important Lesson?
Will We Learn COVID-19’s Most Important Lesson?
By Thomas Knapp Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

On February 29th, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams took to Twitter to admonish Americans: “Seriously people — STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus …”

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal "It didn’t take President Donald Trump long to weigh i ...
STEVE SEBELIUS: It’s Trump versus Biden now
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Bernie Sanders’ progressive message resonated with plenty on the left, but in the end, moderate Joe Biden will become the Democratic nominee against Donald Trump in November.