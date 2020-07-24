79°F
Task force warns Nevadans about unemployment scams

Staff Report
July 23, 2020 - 6:01 pm
 

Nevada’s COVID-19 Task Force recently has received reports suggesting that personal identifying information of some present and past Nevada residents is being used to file fraudulent applications for unemployment benefits.

Potential victims typically learn of these suspected unlawful activities when either they receive a letter from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation relating to an application for benefits they never sought and/or their employer receives a similar notification from DETR.

“This task force was formed to fight fraud and prosecute those using COVID-19 for their own financial gain,” Attorney General Aaron Ford said. “Thousands of Nevadans have lost their jobs and are facing extreme financial hardship. I urge Nevadans affected by or with information about fraudulent unemployment applications to file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center and DETR.”

“The COVID-19 Fraud Task Force is committed to protecting the integrity of the unemployment benefits program,” U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich said. “We will continue working closely with our law enforcement partners and colleagues on the Task Force to safeguard the program for Nevadans facing difficult situations who need our help.”

Individuals who believe that someone is fraudulently using their identity to apply for unemployment benefits should file a complaint through the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov and to DETR’s Fraud Report. Nevada’s COVID-19 Fraud Task Force is working with DETR to assess the problem. No further information about the details of the investigation will be provided at this time because it is ongoing.

The COVID-19 Task Force is comprised of local, state and federal investigators and prosecutors with significant experience in handling complaints and cases related to general fraud, heath care fraud, Medicaid fraud, insurance fraud, workers’ compensation fraud and cybercrime, among others. Together, they have been sharing information and resources to protect Nevadans from those using the COVID-19 pandemic to take advantage of consumers.

The task force reminds residents never to give out personal or financial information over the phone, thoroughly review all financial statements for any unusual activity and shred or destroy credit card statements, bills, insurance papers or bank statements before throwing them out.

Nevadans should not carry a Social Security Card in a wallet and should be wary of anyone calling to “confirm” personal or financial information. Often, these are criminals trying to obtain those facts under the guise of “confirmation.”

Check credit reports, banking information and medical information that may have details that need to be removed or secured; do not provide or validate your personal information from contacts not initiated by you, protect and update passwords to your online accounts regularly and remove old accounts and passwords that are no longer in use.

If you think an identity thief is using your Social Security number, call the Social Security Fraud Hotline at 800-269-0271.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Photo of Comet Neowise captured along Hig ...
Comet Neowise gleams over Death Valley
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Comet Neowise is leaving its mark on earth while it glides through the black abyss of space – with its brilliant lights caught on terrestrial cameras by individuals all over the desert floor, from Las Vegas to Death Valley, and beyond.

Charlie Myers, former Elko County Commissioner and Sgt. Ben Jenkins' uncle, eulogizes Sgt. Benj ...
Memorial held for slain NHP officer
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A memorial for Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins, who was slain while trying to assist a stopped motorist along U.S. Highway 93, north of Ely, on March 27, was held in Elko earlier this month.

University of Nevada, Reno Extension The University of Nevada, Reno Extension has weekly educat ...
Extension aims to help small business connect
Staff Report

With COVID-19 decreasing face-to-face interaction, it is more important than ever for small businesses to connect successfully with their customers — and potential customers — through their websites and digital media.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times In 2016, Mauro Saiglia received the qualification of chef, b ...
Authentic Italian-style pizza shop to open in town
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

When it comes to preparing authentic Italian-style pizza in Pahrump, there is no doubt that Mauro Saiglia’s expertise would be hard to match.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump fire crews commenced what is known as a "blitz atta ...
Pahrump man dies in morning structure fire
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The explosion of an oxygen tank is believed to be the cause of a fatal structure fire, just before 8 a.m. on Friday, July 17.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Throughout the week fire crews responded to a number of sma ...
Series of area fires engage Pahrump fire crews
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews were summoned to a reported structure fire along the 6200 block of South Cajon Lane on Thursday, July 9.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Pool State Treasurer Zach Conine discusses measures to he ...
State taking applications for short-term rental assistance
Staff Report

Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine announced Monday the state’s short-term rental assistance program for Nevadans experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 is now taking applications.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows a project location map provided in documen ...
Grants continue moving Pahrump Fairgrounds forward
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Fairgrounds have been a longstanding goal in the valley and after gaining some momentum in the recent years, town and county officials have been working toward creating what will one day be a recreation destination for all sorts of activities by keeping the project moving steadily forward.