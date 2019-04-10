Tax-filing deadline nearly here

Thinkstock Internal Revenue Service building.

As the April tax-filing deadline nears, many taxpayers may rush to finish their tax returns or find they need extra time to get them done.

The IRS recommends that taxpayers file for an extension if they need one. Filing an extension will help taxpayers avoid paying penalties for filing a late return. Extensions provide more time to file, but not more time to pay any tax owed.

The deadline to file 2018 individual tax returns and pay taxes owed is Monday, April 15, 2019, for most taxpayers. Because of the Patriots’ Day holidays on April 15 in Maine and Massachusetts and the Emancipation Day holiday on April 16 in the District of Columbia, taxpayers who live in Maine or Massachusetts have until April 17, 2019, to file their tax returns.

The IRS estimates that about 70 percent of taxpayers can file their tax return at no charge by using IRS Free File software, the IRS said in its announcement.

More information is available from the IRS website, irs.gov