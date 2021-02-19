Te-Moak Tribe names officers for tribal court

The Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Indians of Nevada announced the formal establishment of its tribal court consistent with its constitution and with the tribe’s sovereignty. The investiture of the judges, prosecuting attorney, court clerk and bailiff were conducted on Saturday, Feb. 6, at the Tribe’s facility.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A screen shot of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Indians of Nevada new tribal court.

Consisting of four Bands: Battle Mountain Band, Elko Band Colony, South Fork Reservation and the Wells Band Colony.

The Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shosone Indians is a federally recognized tribe with its own constitution, amended in 1982, and a corporate charter established in 1938. The Te-Moak Tribe consists of four bands: Battle Mountain Band, Elko Band Colony, South Fork Reservation and the Wells Band Colony. Tribal headquarters are in Elko.

“We are pleased to announce our new Te-Moak Tribal Court to provide foresight, legal expertise and guidance that align with our Tribal Council initiatives to better serve the tribe as a whole,” Te-Moak Tribe Chairman Joseph Holley said.

The newly appointed Te-Moak Tribal Court persons include Ramon Acosta, tribal court judge; Sam Biers, appellate judge; Anne Laughlin, prosecuting attorney; Elisa Dave, court clerk; and Tildon Smart, bailiff/court officer.

The Te-Moak Tribal Council exercises overall jurisdiction over its bands and all tribal lands, while bands exercise limited authority over local matters.

For more information, visit temoaktribe.com or call 775-738-9251.