Technical issues plague unemployment websites

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website.

Unemployment Insurance site issue ongoing; Pandemic Unemployment Assistance site also experiencing technical issue

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has announced that the UI system issues previously reported are still occurring. The agency is working to identify specific causes and resolve the problems as quickly as possible. Currently, it is expected the issue will be resolved in time for next week’s claim filing.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance site is also currently experiencing a technical issue that is causing an intermittent error message when claimants try to log in. DETR is working with its vendor partner to resolve the issue.

Once the issues in the systems are resolved, eligible claimants will be able to file for the week they missed as well as the current week. DETR has apologized for the delay.