The Class of 2019 set to take stage at Pahrump Valley High School

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Hundreds of family and friends turned out for Friday's graduation ceremony at Pahrump Valley High School for the Class of 2018. The high school's Class of 2019 will walk across the stage at 8 p.m. on May 31 at Pahrump Valley High School's football field.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A total of 236 Pahrump Valley High School seniors earned their diploma in 2018. That was up from 234 in 2017, according to a May 21, 2018 article in the Pahrump Valley Times.

Students, parents, guardians and others are just days away from watching the Class of 2019 at Pahrump Valley High School walk across the stage.

The ceremony is planned to begin at 8 p.m. on May 31 at Pahrump Valley High School’s football field at 501 E. Calvada Blvd. The graduating Class of 2019 will have approximately 265 students, according to information from the Nye County School District.

According to Kyle Lindberg, interim principal at Pahrump Valley High School, this “could be the largest graduating class in the history of PVHS. We will know next week once the grades are tabulated.”

Graduating classes of the past couple of years have had over 230 students receive diplomas each year, according to a May 23, 2018 article in the Pahrump Valley Times. Exact graduating totals were 236 for the Class of 2018 and 234 for 2017.

According to information on the school’s website, the field seating gates will close at 7:45 p.m. and no food or drinks will be allowed through the gates.

“Water is sold on the premises as a school fundraiser,” the website stated.

The event typically draws hundreds to view the ceremony. Seating for the public is in the football stadium’s bleachers, according to information on the high school’s website.

“Tickets will be issued for the field seating. Based on the current number of graduates and seats available, each student will receive four tickets,” according to information on the school’s website.

Children five years of age and younger can sit on someone’s lap in the field seating and do not need a ticket, the school’s website stated.

A mandatory graduation rehearsal is planned for 7:30 a.m. on May 30 at the football field at Pahrump’s high school, according to the school’s website.

A mandatory graduation rehearsal is also planned at 7:30 a.m. on May 31 at the cafeteria.

Transportation will not be provided for either event, according to the school’s website.

For further information, head to bit.ly/2HJEHic or call 775-727-7737.

