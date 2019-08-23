The lure of Goldfield Days stretches beyond Nevada festival

The 19th annual Goldfield Days’ celebration in Esmeralda Country brought out dozens to bid on property and mining claims in the region. The annual event draws in locals and individuals from across the U.S. and beyond.

For 2019, Esmeralda County had over 20 properties and mining claims in Goldfield and Fish Lake Valley. The land auction was held on Saturday, Aug. 3, and pulled in more than $111,000 during the event.

The event also included a car auction by the Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office. The car auction hasn’t gone on for a couple of years, according to Esmeralda County Sheriff Kenneth Elgan.

“We accumulate them. Then when we get enough of them, we have a sale,” Elgan said.

The proceeds go back to the sheriff’s office’s vehicle improvement fund, according to Elgan.

The vehicle auction brought in over $10,000 in revenue for the sheriff’s office.

Goldfield Days celebration

The 19th annual Goldfield Days swept through Esmeralda County from Aug. 2-4. The event included numerous events and had food, fun and entertainment.

Peggy Carrasco, president of the Goldfield Chamber of Commerce, said she was expecting a lot of people on Friday, Aug. 2, in the early hours of Goldfield Days.

Saturday was the big day, with a parade, a land auction and other offerings.

Dozens lined the streets on Saturday morning for the parade. Locals and visitors also dressed in period clothing in the style of the Old West as well.

Attendees were also able to enjoy street dancing, a pet parade, antiques, crafts, food, a beer garden, a car show and other events during the three-day festival.

Several large prizes were raffled off during the event: a mountain bike, hotel stays, a one-ounce gold bar and other items. Raffle tickets were $1 to enter.

