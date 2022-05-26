The Source cannabis dispensary aiming for July opening in Pahrump

The Source secured the necessary privilege license from Nye County to allow for the opening of Pahrump’s second pot dispensary and company officials are eagerly anticipating the start of business.

Faye Burdzinksi/Pahrump Valley Times The Source is planning to open its new marijuana dispensary, located on Homestead Road just south of Highway 160, in Pahrump this July.

This month, The Source secured the necessary privilege license from Nye County to allow for the opening of Pahrump’s second pot dispensary and company officials are eagerly anticipating the start of business. Located at 2370 Homestead Road, near the intersection of Homestead and Highway 160, The Source’s dispensary will soon offer competition to the valley’s first marijuana retailer, The Grove, with a target opening date set for July.

The project has been in the works for nearly three years. Nevada Organic Remedies, which owns and operates The Source, initially secured a Nye County special use permit in mid-2019 but a lawsuit against the state of Nevada regarding the marijuana industry resulted in delays. Once the lawsuit was cleared, The Source faced additional challenges in the form of the pandemic, followed by supply chain issues and startling increases in the cost of construction materials. The company never abandoned its vision for a Pahrump store, however, and it was able to officially break ground at the site in late 2021.

The Source Chief Commercial Officer Brandon Wiegand told the Nye County Commission at its May 17 meeting that he and the company were quite excited to be expanding operations in the valley. Commissioners seemed enthusiastic about the upcoming opening as well and unanimously approved the issuance of The Source’s Adult Use Cannabis Retail Store/Dispensary License.

At this time, Wiegand said the company is shooting for an early July opening, with the hopes of being able to take advantage of the Fourth of July holiday weekend. He told the Pahrump Valley Times that a precise date is not yet finalized, as the company must first pass its Cannabis Compliance Board inspections and is still awaiting its certificate of occupancy. Once these items are out of the way, The Source will announce its plans for the grand opening celebration.

“We are well into the seven-figure range to develop and open the store,” Wiegand detailed when asked about the financial investment made thus far. “That’s in addition to the several million dollars we have already invested in Pahrump via our grow facility on Panorama Road.”

The Source’s new store is a 3,400 square-foot facility with 33 parking spaces as well as a feature that will undoubtedly please many customers, a drive-thru.

“We’re looking forward to offering our very first drive-thru service to our customers who utilize curbside pickup,” he said, adding that the store will also provide products not found elsewhere in the county. “Our Pahrump store will offer exclusive strains, products and brands that you can’t find anywhere else in Nye County, including CAMP, High Heads, ONEderful, Leaf Peeps, Stiizy, Wild Gummies, 8 FOLD and more. In addition, we’re also looking forward to partnering with trailblazers in the cannabis industry, Green Life Productions.”

It’s not all about the business side of things, however, with Wiegand telling the Times that The Source is the type of company that strives for a deeper relationship than simple commerce.

“Elevating the communities we serve through education, engagement and partnerships is our top priority. We regularly engage with nonprofits and other community organizations through donations, volunteering and fundraising,” Wiegand said. “We’ve been a part of this community for some time now and we’re looking forward to growing our footprint in the county.

“Pahrump has a robust and active community that we’ve been a part of since 2017 with our 12,000 square-foot grow facility. We are excited to bring a new face to Pahrump and Nye County and share exclusive products with our customers there,” Weigand continued. “In a town that prides itself on independence, our mission is to always make sure we provide a safe and respectful environment where our patients and customers can easily and affordably obtain a host of wellness products and services.”

The Source plans to employ between 30 and 35 people at the dispensary. Anyone interested in applying for one of the current openings can visit www.TheSourceNV.com/careers

