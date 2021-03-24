58°F
Thinking about buying a house in Pahrump?

By Sean Hulsey Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
March 23, 2021 - 6:03 pm
 
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Crews work outside the Mountain Falls Development as shown in this 2018 file photo.

Most everyone has heard the advice to start saving for retirement as soon as that very first paycheck. But what about for buying a house in Pahrump?

For Millennials — and the Gen Zers coming up right behind them – home ownership in Pahrump is not a financial step that can be taken for granted. Just like saving for retirement, you need a plan.

A good first step is to take stock of how much you can spend on a home here in Southern Nevada. Some would-be buyers are already spending a substantial amount in rent. Using that as a baseline, figure out how much of your monthly budget you can devote to housing. A conversation with a lender or using a mortgage calculator can help.

Next, investigate your loan options. If you know you can handle the house payment, but just can’t find the space in your budget to save for the down payment, there are options that can help lower the amount you actually need to save. There are special programs here in Pahrump, such as VA loans, that offer low- and no-down-payment options. A local mortgage consultant can help you understand eligibility requirements and which loan options would work best for you.

If keeping your house payment as small as possible is the goal, you may want to consider a conventional loan. The more you put down, the smaller your monthly payment. Remember, if you put 20 percent down, you won’t have to pay mortgage insurance. If this is the type of loan you prefer or works best with your overall financial plan, you need to figure the bigger down payment into your savings plan so you’re ready when it’s time to buy.

Finally, based on how much you want to spend on a house in Pahrump and what kind of loan options work for you, set a goal for what you need to save. Then, create a budget for your monthly spending and saving. Take advantage of windfalls, like a tax refund or a bonus at work, to jump start your savings, and pay yourself first by automatically setting aside money from each paycheck.

Smart money management and dedication to saving for your own home can help you accomplish your goal of owning your own place in Pahrump in no time!

Sean Hulsey is the Market Manager for Wells Fargo Home Mortgage in Pahrump.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Jennifer Richardson oversees the 'Clothing Barn' at the site ...
Lord’s Treasures offers heavenly bargains
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Located at 1300 West Highway 372, Lord’s Treasures is a ministry of the Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church, which offers a variety of household items, including furniture, large and small appliances, clothing and much more, according to volunteer Alma Krikelas, who said the sales of the items fund the church’s food pantry.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Flag pictured being flown at half-staff at Ian Deutch Memori ...
Flags ordered to half-staff to honor Boulder shooting victims
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor and remembrance of the victims of the shooting in Boulder, Colorado on Tuesday. The Governor’s executive order aligns with a Presidential Proclamation issued by President Joe Biden to lower United States flags until sunset on March 27.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times National Honor Society Adviser Tricia Martin said last year' ...
Trojan Park receives ‘spring cleaning’
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Members of Pahrump Valley High School’s National Honor Society, (NHS), took on a big job on Sunday March 14th as they gathered at Trojan Park to pull, pluck, and remove weeds, trash and assorted debris at the Wilson Road location, just behind Starbucks.

Signs indicate where to go to get a COVID-19 vaccine with a full parking lot in the background ...
Nevada on track to reach ‘herd immunity,’ official says
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada may be on track to achieve “herd immunity” to COVID-19 despite the growing presence of more infectious variants in the state, a top public health official said Monday.

Assemblyman David Orentlicher, D-Las Vegas, is the sponsor of Assembly Bill 345, which would al ...
91 new bills introduced in legislature. Here are some you should know about
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times and Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Proposals that could allow for a safe injection site pilot program and significantly alter medical pricing in Nevada were introduced Monday among 91 new bills.

The locker room for the Las Vegas Raiders features a large logo and plenty of room to move for ...
$100,000 in Raiders sponsorship contest
Staff Report

America First Credit Union and the Las Vegas Raiders have partnered to bring one small business a large amount of exposure.

Elizabeth Brumley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times In this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo, Nevada ...
Nevada AG: $45 million settlement in opioids lawsuit
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced a settlement with a major consulting firm over its role in the state’s opioid epidemic.