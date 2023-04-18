This Pahrump event is building a stronger network for women

Hosted by Soroptimist International of the Pahrump Valley, the Women’s Fair took place Saturday, April 15 at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Staff with Nevada Health Link were at the Women's Fair to discuss health insurance options with attendees.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Soroptimist International of the Pahrump Valley hosted the 2023 Women's Fair on Saturday, April 15 at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A Women's Fair attendee is pictured speaking with a representative of Iridology by Peppy, just one of more than a dozen vendors at the event.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Current Soroptimist of the Pahrump Valley President Linda Fizgibbons is shown at the 2023 Women's Fair, which featured resources for fashion, beauty, health, wellness and more.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times This photos shows the volunteers who helped make the 2023 Women's Fair happen.

Health, beauty, wellness and fashion, the ladies of the Pahrump Valley were able to get a taste of it all during the 2023 Women’s Fair, an annual event geared toward connecting women with a variety of resources to benefit and better their lives as a whole.

Hosted by Soroptimist International of the Pahrump Valley, the Women’s Fair took place Saturday, April 15 at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center.

The venue was positively packed with vendor booths and attendees were able to speak with representatives for an assortment of area businesses and organizations. Informational materials, samples of products and merchandise were set out, with everything from jewelry, clothing and home decor to professional photography services, real estate, massage, personal care products, exercise options, health insurance and lending companies on exhibit. There were even raffle prizes for an added bit of fun and Soroptimist members hailed the Women’s Fair as another very successful affair.

“It went great, we were very pleased with the turnout, with the participation by our members, we got great reviews from our vendors and we are excited to do it even bigger and better next year,” Women’s Fair event committee chair Nancy Davis told the Pahrump Valley Times following the event. “We had about 25 tables and 19 vendors, along with our wonderful event sponsors, Living Free Cafe, Sunflowers Fashions and Marianne Yoffee and Classic Realty, for whom we are very grateful.”

Davis said one key aim of the Women’s Fair is to bring awareness regarding what Soroptimist International does but this is just one facet of the event.

“Our organization’s mission is to provide educational opportunities for women, which we feel empowers them to further their station in life and get ahead. That is definitely our goal so we want to get out there and make our presence known as well as increase the visibility of the other organizations and businesses that are here, to introduce new women-owned businesses and those that cater to women’s interests,” Davis stated.

She reported that even she had learned about several new companies in the valley at this year’s Women’s Fair and the power of the network that the area’s women can form through such an event cannot be underestimated.

As to the future of the event, Davis said she and the event committee will be working hard to expand for 2024, remarking, “We hope to combine with a couple of other nonprofits next year, so we can grow this to include possibly Women Owned Businesses of Pahrump, possibly the nursing program at Great Basin College, there are just so many opportunities here that women don’t know about or how to get involved in.”

Fashionable fundraising

The next major event on the Soroptimist of the Pahrump Valley calendar will be the club’s ever-popular Spring Fashion Show, hosted in collaboration with Sunflower Fashions.

“The annual fashion show was once a membership drive but it has since evolved into a hugely successful fundraiser,” information about the event details. In addition to raising awareness as well as funds, the Spring Fashion Show has also served as an opportunity for the local Soroptimist club to continue its main mission of improving the lives of women and girls, by featuring ladies who work in what can sometimes be considered masculine careers.

“Models last year included women who work in fields that have been stereotypically associated with men. Some of the models were building engineers, veterinarians, police officers, tower climbers and golf professionals,” the club’s website states.

Ensembles from Patty of Sunflower Fashions will be displayed on the catwalk and attendees will, of course, have the opportunity to purchase the clothing afterward. There will also be a silent auction, pick-a-prize game and refreshments.

The event is set for Saturday, May 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sanders Family Winery, 3780 E. Kellogg Road. Tickets are $25.

For more on the fashion show contact Maria Apodaca-Shady at 775-462-2116.

For more information on the local Soroptimist club’s other activities visit SoroptimistPV.com

