Threatened Devils Hole pupfish are making a comeback

By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times
April 16, 2022 - 7:00 am
 
(National Park Service) Devils Hole pupfish swim in their water-filled cavern in 2011. Biologists say populations for one of the world’s rarest fish are increasing. The fish live in a wildlife refuge west of Pahrump and have been threatened for decades.

Biologists say populations for one of the world’s rarest fish are increasing.

Scientists recently counted 175 Devils Hole pupfish — the most they’ve observed in a spring count in 22 years. They’ve been tracking populations of the rare Devils Hole pupfish, which live in the upper 80 feet of a deep water-filled cavern and sun-lit shallow pool in Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge just west of Pahrump, for 50 years.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Nevada Department of Wildlife and National Park Service have been managing this critically endangered species to ensure their survival.

Scientists typically perform deep dives to count fish in the cavern, starting at depths below 100 feet. Others handcount visible fish near the surface to keep track of populations.

Before the 1990s, the pupfish population was around 200, according to scientists, who noted declines of the fish in the past two decades when only about 90 remained each spring.

Nine years ago, fish populations hit an all-time low when only 35 pupfish were counted.

The rebound of the bright blue fish could signal important changes in the ecosystem, according to Kevin Wilson, aquatic ecologist for Death Valley National Park, who manages resources of Devils Hole.

“Such shifts highlight the importance of maintaining long-term data as we work to find out what’s changed,” he said in a release from park officials.

Scientists noted the fish appeared in remarkable condition and were very active.

“It’s exciting to see this shift, because if persistent, it allows more opportunity for study and to explore new management options,” said Michael Schwemm, senior fish biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in a release from park officials.

The next pupfish count occurs next fall.

THE LATEST
(Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times) The Pahrump Community Library board on Monday interviewed ...
Missouri librarian offered director post at Pahrump library
By Bill Newyear Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

After a 10-month vacancy, the library board on Monday interviewed and voted to offer a contract to Vanja Anderson, currently the library director of the Cahokia Public Library in St. Louis, Missouri.

(Deborah Wall) The rock formation Manly Beacon was named after William Manly, who helped guide ...
Entrance fees waived at Death Valley on Saturday
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The event, dubbed “Celebrate America’s Best Idea, Fee Free Days” only applies to park entrance fees, while camping fees still apply.

(File photo/Pahrump Valley Times) An outline of the 138-acre Binion Ranch as shown in a 2016 ae ...
Landmark Binion Ranch sold to Henderson company in $1.9M deal
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

The 138-acre Binion Ranch on Wilson Road off Highway 160 in Pahrump holds a true-life Wild West story that involves the murder of a notorious casino magnate, a vault allegedly loaded with silver, attempted burglary and a number of suspicious fires.

Sue DiBella, co-owner of DiBella Flowers and Gifts, prepares an Easter floral arrangement on Tu ...
Nevadans expected to spend less on Easter festivities
By Mike Shoro Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s retailers can expect a year-over-year decrease in Easter spending this year, due in part to high inflation and lingering supply chain issues.

Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times Woman-Owned Woman-Led Pahrump recently conducted a ceremon ...
Pahrump woman starts business to help female entrepreneurs
By Faye Burdzinski Pahrump Valley Times

Woman-Owned Woman-Led Pahrump’s founder aims offers a hand-up — not a hand-out — to build a strong and capable community of women business leaders.

(Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times) Nye County Treasurer John Prudhont resigned on Satur ...
Nye County treasurer abruptly resigns
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

In a special-called meeting on Monday, Nye County Commissioners appointed Mark Kampf to serve as interim county treasurer. It comes amid the abrupt resignation of Nye County Treasurer John Prudhont who sent an email to county commissioners on Saturday saying he was quitting the job, effective immediately. Prudhont cited widespread dysfunction within the office as his primary reason to step down.