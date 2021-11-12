Three-day fundraiser set for child’s medical bills

Born with a heart condition known as Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, Hadley Murphy has undergone numerous medical procedures since her birth on Oct. 15, 2020.

Hadley's Journey Facebook page One-year-old Hadley Murphy is scheduled to undergo another heart surgery procedure today. To help cover the costs of all of the medical procedures, a special three-day fundraiser will be held beginning today through Sunday at 3680 Money Street, from 8 a.m., to 2 p.m.

Born with a heart condition known as Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, Hadley Murphy has undergone numerous medical procedures since her birth on Oct. 15, 2020.

Those procedures have created deep concerns for her parents, Cody and Kayla Murphy, due to extraordinary costs associated with her care.

Cody Murphy is a Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Hadley is scheduled to undergo another heart surgery procedure today, as the condition is a birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart due to the left side of the heart not forming correctly.

Quite familiar with the Murphy family plight, are friends and neighbors Salvador and Paula Viesca, who felt compelled to help the family cover medical bills associated with Hadley’s care and recovery.

As such, the couple, who owned a successful clothing consignment business called Le Chauvinist Consignment Store for Men in La Jolla, California, are holding a three-day inventory liquidation sale and fundraiser from Friday, Nov. 12, through Sunday Nov. 14.

Viesca noted that on Sunday, “no reasonable offer will be refused.”

The sale will run from 8 a.m., to 2 p.m., at 3680 Money Street.

Most of the head-to-toe clothing items bear designer-brand names from the likes of Armani, Polo, Cole-Haan, Burberry and many others at bargain-basement prices.

Twenty percent of the gross sales will go directly to the Murphy family, as well as monies generated from a donation jar at the sale.

A similar fundraiser for the Murphy family was held earlier this year, courtesy of the Viescas.

Those interested in learning more about Hadley’s complete story can visit “Hadley’s Journey” on Facebook.

