Ticket deadline set for Crab Fest in Pahrump

The 7th Annual Crab Fest, hosted by Pioneer Territory Court Appointed Special Advocates, is just a week and a half away and tickets are going fast.

Residents only have until this Friday, Feb. 23 to purchase their tickets to the seafood feast fundraiser or they will miss out.

The Crab Fest has quickly become a beloved yearly event, with a regular turnout of up to 200 generous patrons who collectively help raise thousands of dollars to support the organization’s main mission, aiding foster youth.

At its heart, Pioneer Territory Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA as it is fondly known, focuses on providing children in the foster care system with an adult advocate dedicated to representing their best interests as the child’s case moves through the court system. The ultimate goal is to ensure that these children are placed in permanent, safe and loving homes.

To do this, CASA trains and supports volunteers from the local community who are willing to give of themselves to help children in need. CASA volunteers are the soul of the operation, getting to know their young charges and going into the courtrooms to give those children a voice.

In order to fund its operation, CASA relies heavily on donations and fundraisers such as Crab Fest. With the money generated through these avenues, CASA is able to host training sessions each year, install new CASA volunteers where they are needed most and add to the ranks of those advocating for foster youth.

“Make sure you get your tickets by this Friday so you can come out and enjoy all the fun with us,” Pioneer Territory CASA Executive Director Willi Baer invited the community. “You’ll get to enjoy fresh crab from the Pacific Northwest while helping raise money for a wonderful cause.”

Residents are reminded that as the Dungeness crab is flown in fresh and must be ordered a week prior to the event, all patrons must reserve their tickets in advance. No tickets will be sold at the door the day of the event. This year there is a 175 person limit so residents should act fast to ensure they can snap up a ticket before they are all sold out.

Sponsors are always a big part of what makes the Crab Fest a success each year and Baer made sure to provide recognition for their contributions. Lending a hand as “crab sponsors” for 2018 are Desert View Hospital, Gunny’s Air Conditioning and Heating, Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza and Valley Electric Association Inc.

“Come, put on the feedbag and join the fun!” a flyer for the event encouraged.

