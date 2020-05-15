85°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

TIM BURKE: Did the stay-at-home order change family dynamics?

By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
May 15, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Families have had to adjust to a new reality during the COVID-19 order to stay at home. When schools were closed by Governor Sisolak, schools and schoolteachers moved to a “Learning at a Distance” program that allows students to continue their classes remotely.

The responsibility of making sure that students are doing their schoolwork and keeping up on their studies has shifted to the parents and not the schoolteachers. Parents have had to become (sometimes painfully) reacquainted with math, English, and science subjects to be able to help their children continue their studies.

Children were not the only family members who had to stay home. Spouses, partners, and significant others were together always as a result of the pandemic. Some because they are furloughed or because they are laid off. Others because they are working from home as their jobs shifted from an office setting to their homes.

In some ways, we have returned to a more traditional model of family roles and dynamics, but that idealistic view is not entirely accurate. Unlike the perfect family TV sitcoms of the 50s, the stay-at-home order forced families to be together always with less opportunity for personal space. Secure family units with solid foundations are better equipped to deal with the stressors brought about by constant contact with family members. For families that were dysfunctional before the quarantine, being together constantly reinforced the existing problems that were already present within the family.

Job loss, financial pressure, perhaps the loss of a family member to the virus, and the constant uncertainty of when will this ever end, bring more stress into a family. Some relationship experts said being cooped up with another person may intensify your focus on that person’s flaws.

If there is a crack in your relationship’s foundation, the stress of staying at home with that “other person” will expose the problem. You can’t escape it. Being self-quarantined may build contempt for that person and increase your defensiveness.

While no clear data is available yet, many communities are reporting a rise in domestic violence. It is common for domestic violence abusers to isolate their victims as an act of control or to reduce the opportunity for disclosure of abuse, and the current conditions are likely furthering the impact of these actions.

Perpetrator-imposed restrictions and continued surveillance of social media, internet, and cell phones may also limit the ability of victims to reach out for help electronically. Further, schools, libraries, and churches are all critical staples in family routines around the globe.

Families who are victimized by violence or abuse in the home indicate these institutions often offer crucial emotional support and provide an opportunity for a “reprieve” from their abusive home environment – a reprieve they are no longer getting at this time.

Additionally, alcohol abuse, a commonly reported risk factor for family violence, has been linked to an accumulation of stressful events and a lack of social support, which are both a result of COVID-19. With bars and restaurants limited to take-out service only in many communities, family violence perpetrators who abuse alcohol may be even more likely to do so in the home, likely increasing the risk for the entire household.

Even though the COVID-19 lockdown brought a multitude of problems for everyone, it did have a positive effect on strengthening families that could adapt to the new reality. Before COVID-19, your typical neighborhood was empty of children playing outside. Families stayed inside their homes and did not venture out into their community, and adults exercised by going to the gym.

Now, in our neighborhoods, you will see garage doors open, children playing in the street, adults sitting outside or in their garage so they can be in touch with other adults at least from afar, and adults are walking or jogging through their neighborhoods.

When this craziness is over, let’s not go back to self-imposed isolation from our neighbors, and let’s keep this positive aspect of the lockdown as we move forward.

Tim Burke is a businessman, philanthropist, educator and Pahrump resident. Contact him at timstakenv@gmail.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A screen shot taken of the Nevada unemployment website on ...
Pandemic Unemployment claims can be filed starting Saturday
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevadans eligible for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program can begin filing online Saturday, May 16, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has announced.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant founder BJ Hetrick-Irw ...
Pahrump’s Golden Years contestants surprise pageant founder
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The contestants for the 2020 Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant recently made a special visit to pageant founder BJ Hetrick-Irwin’s house to bring a smile to her face and let her know that while the pageant may have to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the ladies are ready and willing to forge forth with the annual event just as soon as they are able.

Jackpots, including the Powerball jackpot, are on display at the Lotto Store at Primm just insi ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, May 13 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $28 million.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times From right to left are Nye County Commissioners Donna Cox, D ...
Nye County to follow state’s reopening plans
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In recent weeks, Nye County commissioners had been discussing the possibility of reopening the county on their own terms but that action is now unnecessary, as the governor has issued a plan for reopening the state and many businesses are slowly getting back to work.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Confessed murder suspect Dakota Saldivar accepted a guilty p ...
Murder suspect accepts guilty plea agreement
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After initially deciding to face a trial on charges relating to the murder of his mother, defendant Dakota Saldivar went before Nye County Fifth District Court Judge Kimberly Wanker for a change of plea hearing on Tuesday, May 12.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner John Koenig in attendance at ...
Fight For Nevada holds second rally in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Fight For Nevada, the group striving to recall Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, held its Freedom March this past Saturday, drawing together dozens of disgruntled residents for a demonstration of protest against continued COVID-19 restrictions on the public and businesses as well as any other action they feel infringes upon their constitutional rights.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Work search requirement will continue to be waived
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Unemployment insurance filers will continue to be afforded the work search waiver until further notice, Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced today. The move aligns with current guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Neighbors join John and Janet Porn, pictured at left, for a ...
Local residents take to ‘dancing in the streets’
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

“You have to be creative during times like this until we can come a little bit closer,” said Pahrump resident Janet Porn, late last month when she organized a neighborhood “street dance” amid the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times No injuries were reported after a car struck the Healthcare ...
One transported to trauma after shooting
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

An apparent act of road rage led to a shooting just before 5:30 p.m. last week.

Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto, left, and Rep. Jacky ...
Cortez Masto, Rosen back measure to protect voting
Staff Report

Nevada’s U.S. senators, Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, have cosponsored legislation introduced by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, and Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, that would ensure upcoming elections are accessible, secure and safe by expanding early in-person voting and no-excuse absentee vote-by-mail to all states.