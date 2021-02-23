71°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Time for Pahrump small businesses to plan for the Coronavirus recovery

By Yanus Nelson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
February 22, 2021 - 11:49 pm
 
Wells Fargo Yanus Nelson, regional bank president for Wells Fargo in Nevada.
Wells Fargo Yanus Nelson, regional bank president for Wells Fargo in Nevada.

When things are changing as rapidly as they are in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, considering the “long run” can seem very difficult to do for Pahrump small business owners. However, by looking at some common operational considerations and thinking through their impact, businesses can appropriately evaluate and make decisions that can be genuinely beneficial down the road.

Inventory and supplies

Supply chain disruptions across various industries have impacted businesses in Pahrump that both work with raw materials (like manufacturing and food service) and utilize their end-products (such as corporate office supplies or product at hair salons). This necessitates consideration of every level of working with the suppliers business owners depend on, from pricing that could be passed to the consumer, the ability to stock up in anticipation of a shortage or even the vendors themselves, who are likely also feeling said impacts.

All of this makes it critical that negotiations with vendors be approached properly. Even small considerations like discounts for timely payments and utilization of online forms of payment or communication can help streamline processes and reduce costs.

Logistics and Physical Space

Any business with a brick and mortar location or office space in Pahrump will undoubtedly need to rethink logistics to keep customers and employees safe, happy and healthy. As small businesses consider reopening strategies, regardless of their physical footprint, there are several consideration to be made, including:

• Whether employees are currently working from home and whether or not that can/should continue.

• Ensuring telecom equipment is as up to date as possible with so many industries at least somewhat implementing digital elements (or going entirely digital) during the pandemic.

• Safety considerations such as social distancing between employees or customers, improving air circulation and providing personal protective equipment (PPE).

• Considering these factors and adjusting appropriately will both make an immediate impact and potentially make future transitions easier given the ever-changing nature of the pandemic.

Processing Production

As essential as the safety and security of your employees is, the reality is that ensuring it can affect work output. This necessitates looking objectively at the extent of this impact and planning accordingly.

At the same time, product or service demand may also adjust as the crisis plays out, specifically depending on the venue through which you provide these products or services. Before adjusting production to account for any of these changes in output, weigh those considerations against demand forecasts. For example, if your business packages pasta for both restaurants and consumers, you might consult with the Food Industry Association about how people are eating to determine which type of packaging to focus on.

To cut down on uncertainty when analyzing potential demand for a product or service, business owners in Pahrump can benefit from utilizing resources provided by industry groups and trade organizations, as well as speaking with customers directly about how they think their needs might change.

Regardless of the type of business you run or how it’s structured, it’s likely you’ll need to adjust your operations as the COVID-19 crisis evolves. Think through any potential updates strategically to help ensure you’re well positioned as things start to normalize.

For more information on how to approach the challenges of the current environment, please visit the Wells Fargo Small Business Resource Center online at smallbusinessresources.wf.com.

Yanus Nelson is a region bank president for Wells Fargo in Nevada.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rachel Aston/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The state’s Supreme Court will host the publ ...
Commission to study water adjudication to be considered
By Jeffery Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Supreme Court will hold a public hearing in early March to consider a commission to study the adjudication of water law cases in Nevada courts.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Kemah Siverand (34) warms up near cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) duri ...
Raiders defensive back arrested, accused of street racing
By Vincent Bonsignore / RJ

Yakemah Siverand was signed by the Raiders to a reserve future contract on Jan. 5. He joined the Raiders last Oct. 27 after being signed to the practice squad

People wait in line at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles at 8250 W. Flamingo Road, on Mon ...
DMV, NDOT warn of texting scam
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

State officials are warning residents of a scam involving the Nevada Departments of Motor Vehicles and Transportation.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times On Wednesday, Dec. 30, area tier-1 health care workers recei ...
County outlines procedure for COVID-19 vaccinations
Staff Report

Nye County on Friday announced 14 new cases of COVID-19, with nine in Pahrump, three in Smoky Valley and one each in Amargosa Valley and Tonopah.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Southwest Central Regional Economic Development Authori ...
Economic Development Strategy survey for Nye and Esmeralda open til Feb. 24
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

There is little doubt about the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on local economies, all across the globe as well as right here in Nevada, and with this in mind, Nye and Esmeralda counties are in the process of updating an important document that helps drive the direction each county takes in terms of its economic development.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times An increase of over 19% for garbage rates for people in Pah ...
Pahrump garbage rate increase re-approved
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In December of last year, Nye County commissioners approved a rate increase request from Pahrump Valley Disposal and the cost of garbage collection in the Pahrump Valley was set to rise but just three weeks later, the board was forced to rescind that action due to a procedural error. Now, with proper procedure having been followed, the commission has re-approved that rate increase request and residents will see a 19.19% rise in their trash bill.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Development of Kellogg Park continues to move forward and th ...
Kellogg Park development continues in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For decades it was nothing more than a concept, a vision for the future, but since 2019, development of Kellogg Park on the south side of Pahrump has proceeded in earnest.

Getty Images Cat autonomous mining trucks have safely hauled more than 2 billion tonnes of mat ...
Study backs use of AHS at Rhyolite-Ridge project
Staff Report

Ioneer Ltd. announced a new study shows the viability of an autonomous haul system at the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Esmeralda County.

Getty Images Golden Entertainment is planning to implement new cashless gaming options to its p ...
Golden plans cashless gaming options
Staff Report

Golden Entertainment, Inc., the owner of several gaming operations, including in Pahrump, is bringing cashless gaming options to its casino properties with the initial rollout planned in Las Vegas.

Daria Sokolova/Pahrump Valley Times Most positions require a valid driver’s license and a goo ...
Multiple positions open at Spring Mountain job fair
Staff Report

Spring Mountain Motor Resort & Country Club will be holding an outdoor job fair 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. Reservations will not be needed for applicants to meet with department managers. Strict COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask and social distancing, will be enforced.