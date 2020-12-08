55°F
News

Times seeks entrants for Christmas light displays for 2020

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
December 7, 2020 - 10:42 pm
 
Ron and Sonja Cordova/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Ron and Sonja Cordova put their large Christmas light display in 2019.
Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times A large display of Christmas lights can be seen while cruis ...
Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times A large display of Christmas lights can be seen while cruising along Pahrump Valley Boulevard, between East manse Road and Thousandaire Boulevard.
Pahrump residents that get into the Christmas spirit and want to show it with large displays of lights are needed for the 2020 self-guided tour of town.

Area residents are asked to submit the locations of homes, their own or their neighbors, with big displays for the Pahrump Valley Times “self-guided” tour of homes in the area. Send all entries to jmeehan@pvtimes.com

The Times will need the address of the home or property, the homeowner’s name, and a contact number, which will not be published. Entries must be in by Dec. 14. A directory will be published in the Times’ print news paper and online.

Check our website — pvtimes.com — for updates on additional displays not in this story.

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com, on Twitter @MeehanLv

