Times seeks entrants for Christmas light displays for 2020
Pahrump residents that get into the Christmas spirit and want to show it with large displays of lights are needed for the 2020 self-guided tour of town.
Area residents are asked to submit the locations of homes, their own or their neighbors, with big displays for the Pahrump Valley Times “self-guided” tour of homes in the area. Send all entries to jmeehan@pvtimes.com
The Times will need the address of the home or property, the homeowner’s name, and a contact number, which will not be published. Entries must be in by Dec. 14. A directory will be published in the Times’ print news paper and online.
