Tintor family grateful for support as GoFundMe raises over $90K

A photo of Tina Tintor and her dog Max in a memorial at Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, near the crash site where she was killed in a fiery crash involving Raiders star Henry Ruggs. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A photograph of Tina Tintor, 23, and her dog Max is placed at a makeshift memorial site to honor them at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway, on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. Tintor and her dog were killed when Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI, slammed into the rear of Tintor's vehicle. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tina Tintor, 23, in an undated photo. (Facebook)

Relatives of Tina Tintor walk out of the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after the initial court appearance of former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs. Ruggs was jailed after a fiery crash that left the 23-year-old woman dead. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash involving two vehicles at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was involved in the fiery crash early Tuesday that left 23-year-old Las Vegas resident Tina Tintor dead, according to police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI resulting in death, makes his initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. Ruggs was involved in the fiery crash early Tuesday that left one person dead. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Heitor Gomes, from left, Patrick Lafleur and Rachel Gattis, attend a vigil for their coworker Tina Tintor and her dog Max at a memorial on Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, near the site where Tintor and her dog were killed in a fiery crash involving Raiders star Henry Ruggs. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A memorial for Tina Tintor and her dog Max on Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway is seen on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, near the site where Tintor and her dog were killed in a fiery crash involving Raiders star Henry Ruggs. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Support for the family of Tina Tintor has been generous since the 23-year-old and her dog Max were killed early Tuesday morning in a fiery crash when her vehicle was hit by former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs in Las Vegas.

A GoFundMe page created by the family had received over $90,000 in donations from over 2,000 donors as of Monday morning. The original goal to help with funeral expenses was $7,000.

“Our family is so grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received,” the page states. “Many people have asked about a GoFundMe page and there may be other pages made in Tina’s name. Those pages are not from our family. This page is managed by Tina’s family and your donations will be used to help with expenses related to her passing.

“Our lives were changed forever when Tina passed away alongside Max on the morning of November 2, 2021,” the page continues. “Those who knew Tina know that she was a beautiful loving soul that always put everyone before herself. Whether she knew you or not, Tina was the type of person that would give you the food off of her plate to make sure you weren’t hungry. Tina was the shoulder to cry on, the ear that made you felt heard, and the friendly smile you needed when you made a bad joke. From our hearts to yours, we thank you for thinking of Tina and Max, and we really appreciate your support.”

A vigil Friday evening near the crash scene drew family, friends, former coworkers and strangers. Tintor had worked for Target and was an aspiring computer programmer.

“She was a force to be reckoned with in the best possible way,” Mia Galvan, a high school friend, recalled on Friday, three days after Tintor was killed. “She was never afraid to be herself. She never grew out of that.”

Services for Tintor have not been made public.

Las Vegas police said Ruggs, 22, was traveling 156 mph in his Corvette just two seconds before striking Tintor’s Toyota Rav4 on South Rainbow Boulevard about 3:40 a.m.

Bystanders tried to pull her and her dog from the burning car, but she was trapped and could not escape.

Ruggs and girlfriend and passenger Rudy Washington suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Ruggs was released by the Raiders later in the day.

He was released on $150,000 bail a day after the crash and returned to his $1.1 million residence located about 3 miles from Tintor’s home a few miles west of the Strip.

The former University of Alabama star faces four felony charges and a misdemeanor charge in the DUI crash.

The Raiders lost 23-16 to the Giants in New York on Sunday to cap a turbulent week.

