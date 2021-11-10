Tintor family grateful for support as GoFundMe raises over $90K
Support for the family of Tina Tintor has been generous since the 23-year-old and her dog Max were killed early Tuesday morning in a fiery crash when her vehicle was hit by former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs in Las Vegas.
A GoFundMe page created by the family had received over $90,000 in donations from over 2,000 donors as of Monday morning. The original goal to help with funeral expenses was $7,000.
“Our family is so grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received,” the page states. “Many people have asked about a GoFundMe page and there may be other pages made in Tina’s name. Those pages are not from our family. This page is managed by Tina’s family and your donations will be used to help with expenses related to her passing.
“Our lives were changed forever when Tina passed away alongside Max on the morning of November 2, 2021,” the page continues. “Those who knew Tina know that she was a beautiful loving soul that always put everyone before herself. Whether she knew you or not, Tina was the type of person that would give you the food off of her plate to make sure you weren’t hungry. Tina was the shoulder to cry on, the ear that made you felt heard, and the friendly smile you needed when you made a bad joke. From our hearts to yours, we thank you for thinking of Tina and Max, and we really appreciate your support.”
A vigil Friday evening near the crash scene drew family, friends, former coworkers and strangers. Tintor had worked for Target and was an aspiring computer programmer.
“She was a force to be reckoned with in the best possible way,” Mia Galvan, a high school friend, recalled on Friday, three days after Tintor was killed. “She was never afraid to be herself. She never grew out of that.”
Services for Tintor have not been made public.
Las Vegas police said Ruggs, 22, was traveling 156 mph in his Corvette just two seconds before striking Tintor’s Toyota Rav4 on South Rainbow Boulevard about 3:40 a.m.
Bystanders tried to pull her and her dog from the burning car, but she was trapped and could not escape.
Ruggs and girlfriend and passenger Rudy Washington suffered serious injuries in the crash.
Ruggs was released by the Raiders later in the day.
He was released on $150,000 bail a day after the crash and returned to his $1.1 million residence located about 3 miles from Tintor’s home a few miles west of the Strip.
The former University of Alabama star faces four felony charges and a misdemeanor charge in the DUI crash.
The Raiders lost 23-16 to the Giants in New York on Sunday to cap a turbulent week.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.