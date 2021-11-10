77°F
Tintor family grateful for support as GoFundMe raises over $90K

Family thankful for support after Tina Tintor's car crash death
By Marvin Clemons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
November 10, 2021 - 4:49 am
 
A photo of Tina Tintor and her dog Max in a memorial at Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, near the crash site where she was killed in a fiery crash involving Raiders star Henry Ruggs. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
A photograph of Tina Tintor, 23, and her dog Max is placed at a makeshift memorial site to honor them at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway, on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. Tintor and her dog were killed when Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI, slammed into the rear of Tintor's vehicle. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tina Tintor, 23, in an undated photo. (Facebook)
Relatives of Tina Tintor walk out of the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov ...
Relatives of Tina Tintor walk out of the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after the initial court appearance of former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs. Ruggs was jailed after a fiery crash that left the 23-year-old woman dead. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash involving two vehicles at South Rainbow Boulevard an ...
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash involving two vehicles at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was involved in the fiery crash early Tuesday that left 23-year-old Las Vegas resident Tina Tintor dead, according to police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI resulting in death, makes his initial ...
Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI resulting in death, makes his initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. Ruggs was involved in the fiery crash early Tuesday that left one person dead. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Heitor Gomes, from left, Patrick Lafleur and Rachel Gattis, attend a vigil for their coworker T ...
Heitor Gomes, from left, Patrick Lafleur and Rachel Gattis, attend a vigil for their coworker Tina Tintor and her dog Max at a memorial on Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, near the site where Tintor and her dog were killed in a fiery crash involving Raiders star Henry Ruggs. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
A memorial for Tina Tintor and her dog Max on Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway is se ...
A memorial for Tina Tintor and her dog Max on Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway is seen on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, near the site where Tintor and her dog were killed in a fiery crash involving Raiders star Henry Ruggs. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Support for the family of Tina Tintor has been generous since the 23-year-old and her dog Max were killed early Tuesday morning in a fiery crash when her vehicle was hit by former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs in Las Vegas.

A GoFundMe page created by the family had received over $90,000 in donations from over 2,000 donors as of Monday morning. The original goal to help with funeral expenses was $7,000.

“Our family is so grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received,” the page states. “Many people have asked about a GoFundMe page and there may be other pages made in Tina’s name. Those pages are not from our family. This page is managed by Tina’s family and your donations will be used to help with expenses related to her passing.

“Our lives were changed forever when Tina passed away alongside Max on the morning of November 2, 2021,” the page continues. “Those who knew Tina know that she was a beautiful loving soul that always put everyone before herself. Whether she knew you or not, Tina was the type of person that would give you the food off of her plate to make sure you weren’t hungry. Tina was the shoulder to cry on, the ear that made you felt heard, and the friendly smile you needed when you made a bad joke. From our hearts to yours, we thank you for thinking of Tina and Max, and we really appreciate your support.”

A vigil Friday evening near the crash scene drew family, friends, former coworkers and strangers. Tintor had worked for Target and was an aspiring computer programmer.

“She was a force to be reckoned with in the best possible way,” Mia Galvan, a high school friend, recalled on Friday, three days after Tintor was killed. “She was never afraid to be herself. She never grew out of that.”

Services for Tintor have not been made public.

Las Vegas police said Ruggs, 22, was traveling 156 mph in his Corvette just two seconds before striking Tintor’s Toyota Rav4 on South Rainbow Boulevard about 3:40 a.m.

Bystanders tried to pull her and her dog from the burning car, but she was trapped and could not escape.

Ruggs and girlfriend and passenger Rudy Washington suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Ruggs was released by the Raiders later in the day.

He was released on $150,000 bail a day after the crash and returned to his $1.1 million residence located about 3 miles from Tintor’s home a few miles west of the Strip.

The former University of Alabama star faces four felony charges and a misdemeanor charge in the DUI crash.

The Raiders lost 23-16 to the Giants in New York on Sunday to cap a turbulent week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Medical Center located at 1501 and 1503 E. Calva ...
Pahrump Medical Center auction set for Dec. 7
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In less than four weeks’ time, Nye County will be holding an auction to sell off the old Pahrump Medical Center and those interested in purchasing the facility have two options available for bidding, including submitting a “sealed” bid prior to the sale or taking part in the live auction process itself the day of.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace will host ...
Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace prepping for fundraisers
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

When Carmen Murzyn started her journey with Ms. Senior Golden Years USA, she had no way of knowing that the decision to become a contestant in the 2019 pageant would eventually result in her becoming the leader of an entirely different organization but now, two years later, she is happily entrenched as the president of the Nye County Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Public input sought for new state water plan
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Division of Water Resources is seeking public input on the state’s water management plan.

Getty Images Yellow Pine Solar, LLC applied for a right of way on public land to construct, op ...
BLM announces land segregation for project area
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Bureau of Land Management Pahrump Field Office announced in a press release the two-year segregation of the application area for the proposed Copper Rays Solar Project from appropriation under the public land laws “to facilitate consideration of development of renewable energy resources.”

Courtesy of Wells Fargo Brandon Meredith
BRANDON MERIDITH: 3 end of year tips for gig workers
By Brandon Meredith Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

During the pandemic, many people became gig workers due to the economic slowdown or simply to make a few extra dollars. What most did not know is these great flexible small businesses have a number of financial benefits, and requirements, which should be reviewed before the end of the year.

Getty Ima
Canadian company developing lithium project in Esmeralda County
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Victory Resources Corporation has filed its drill permit application for its Smokey Lithium property in Esmeralda County, according to the press release.

Red Rock National Conservation Area, including the Scenic Drive, will reopen Monday. (Erik Verd ...
Public comment sought for area wtihin Red Rock Canyon
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Areas in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, including the Scenic Drive, will reopen Monday after a weekslong closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Solar energy projects opposed in Beatty workshop
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump residents were among the most vocal in speaking out against large-scale solar energy projects in the workshop on the subject held by the Beatty Town Advisory Board Monday, Nov. 8.

A coyote wanders at Lake Mead on Tuesday, Jan. 12 2017. A group of biologists and volunteers fa ...
Nevada board rejects proposal to ban coyote killing contests
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A divided state wildlife board has voted against enacting a ban on coyote hunting tournaments, a practice deemed cruel by animal rights groups and opposed even by some hunting advocates.