Tonopah area promoted as tourist destination

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The Tonopah Historic Mining Park as shown in a file photo.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The Central Nevada Museum in Tonopah as shown in a file photo.

Randi Lynn Beach/Las Vegas Review-Journal The exterior of the Mizpah Hotel in Tonopah is seen in 2016.

Tonopah made a list of Nevada’s 2018 top five summer experiences.

TravelNevada, a travel website that’s managed by the Nevada Division of Tourism, identified the Nye County town as one of the state’s top summer experiences.

The July 17 news release encourages travelers to visit Tonopah as part of Nevada’s Silver Trails, a central part of the state that stretches from Yerington to Pahrump and hugs the Nevada-California and Nevada-Utah state lines.

“Travelers through Nevada Silver Trails are equally likely to see ghosts, aliens or desert art. The eerie haul from Tonopah to Las Vegas marks dozens of abandoned towns, which greatly outnumber populated towns in Nevada.”

According to the press release, those who visit the area could “enjoy a cocktail at the historic and newly renovated Mizpah Hotel in Tonopah, and say hello to its resident ghost, the Lady in Red.”

The release also mentions Goldfield and its International Car Forest — a collection of rusted, painted, up-turned vehicles.

To the thrill-seekers, the area offers Nevada Highway 375, otherwise dubbed the Extraterrestrial Highway, which bypasses Area 51 and leads travelers to Rachel, the “UFO Capital of the World.”

The town has a population of fewer than 60 residents and only one restaurant, bar, and inn called The Little A’Le’Inn.

Chris Moran, a media relations specialist with TravelNevada, said that the campaign is a way to encourage people to travel to Nevada.

“Tonopah is one of the gems of Nevada. We are a mining state and Tonopah is where you can see it,” Moran said.

Tonopah was included in the “summer experiences” roundup because it’s a great place to explore Nevada history, Moran said.

She said she hopes those who travel through town visit the Tonopah Historic Mining Park, the Central Nevada Museum and Mizpah Hotel.

“Tonopah’s position on U.S. 95, at the midpoint between Las Vegas and Reno, makes it the perfect spot to stop and maybe spend the night before continuing your travels,” Moran said.

The town is promoted on the TravelNevada itinerary Free Range Art Highway. This itinerary appears in the TravelNevada Visitors Guide and in other TravelNevada material, as well as TravelNevada: bit.ly/2OOBS1P

Recently, the TravelNevada Discover Your Nevada essay contest winner, Nadia Hill of Carson City, visited Tonopah with her family. Hill’s winning essay was about the Clown Motel in Tonopah. The contest prize was a trip through Nevada, including an overnight stay at the Clown Motel.

“Nadia was in Tonopah on Sunday, July 15. Tonopah really welcomed her, and I have some photographs from that if you’d like me to send them,” Moran said.

The list of Nevada’s top five summer experiences can be found here: bit.ly/2OLfhDD