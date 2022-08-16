97°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Tonopah deputy accused of child abuse after allegedly spanking child

By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times
August 16, 2022 - 9:54 am
 
Updated August 16, 2022 - 1:03 pm
(Nye County Detention Center)
(Nye County Detention Center)

A Tonopah deputy was arrested for child abuse and neglect on Sunday, according to reports from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

An officer reportedly went to the child’s home in Tonopah shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday to investigate allegations that James Christiansen, 30, struck the child with a belt there on Friday evening because the child did not complete their assigned chores.

Less than two days later, the mother of the child said she observed a 3-inch long bruise on the child’s right hip above his butt, according to the sheriff’s report. The bruise was discolored but did not appear to be swollen, the report said.

Christiansen, who is a deputy with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, allegedly told the investigator that he had spanked the child with a belt.

The law in Nevada permits parents to discipline their children by spanking as long as they don’t cause injury to the child. Corporal punishment is also justified for unacceptable behavior under state law. However, spanking rises to the level of child abuse if it inflicts “significant bodily injury upon a child.”

The age of the child, the frequency and duration of the discipline, the child’s physical and mental capacity and the location where the child was struck are all considered in child-abuse cases.

It’s unclear if Christiansen and the child are related. The age of the child is unknown.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office did not disclose further details.

Christiansen was booked in the Nye County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

Contact Brent Schanding at bschanding@pvtimes.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Included in the presentation given by BEC Environmental in ...
Environmental consulting group will help water board secure grants for projects
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Water District has been in operation for more than a decade and while the body has managed to accomplish certain items in that time, much of its duties have gone unmet. This was one of the reasons behind the decision to recall all of the water board’s members in late 2021 and essentially reestablish a new board. That board is now is working to remedy previous issues and one path it is pursuing is additional funding sources that can help expand the water district’s ability to meet its mission statement.

Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo, Diaper Run participants register ...
Diaper Run to benefit Pahrump’s First Choice Pregnancy Center
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 14th Annual Diaper Run will take place this September and the cost is just $20 per rider, plus a package of diapers. For passengers, the cost is $15 plus a pack of unscented baby wipes. Registration includes lunch, which will be served at the conclusion of the poker run.

 
Nevada still struggling with unemployment claims
By Taylor R. Avery Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is working through a backlog of unemployment claims amid low staff levels.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Located at 4651 S. Homestead Road, Pahrump's VFW Post #1005 ...
VFW Food Bank needs donations — how you can help
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 is a major hub of activity in the Pahrump Valley, much of which is focused solely on supporting former military members in the community. The organization operates a variety of valuable programs, one of which is its Veterans Food Bank.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty High School senior Juan Alvarez (le ...
Beatty student takes 2nd in state VFW art contest
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Juan Alvarez, of Amargosa Valley, a student in Stephen Witten’s drawing class at Beatty High, created his drawing of the face of a combat soldier using charcoal and working without an outline.