News

Tonopah schools temporarily go online

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
September 17, 2020 - 1:01 am
 

Tonopah Schools have gone online until Sept. 24 out of caution after multiple students and staff call-in for “illness-related symptoms,” according to an email sent to parents on Wednesday.

A statement from the Nye County School District states, “Tonopah Principal Melinda Jeffery and Superintendent Dr. Shillingburg are transferring the education of students from in-person to distance learning as a precaution due to the number of students and staff who have called in ill. No positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported for Tonopah Schools.”

In the automated email, it states, “We are having many students and staff calling in for illness-related symptoms. Out of an abundance of caution, Tonopah Schools (Pk-12) will go to Distance Learning beginning Thursday, September 17 through Thursday, September 24. Please note that Tonopah Schools have NO positive COVID cases. The health and well being of our students and staff are our top priority, and we will continue to do all we can to make sure everyone stays healthy. Please ensure your child is working online through Canvas daily.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

