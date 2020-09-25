64°F
News

Tonopah schools temporarily move online for instruction

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
September 24, 2020 - 10:18 pm
 

Nye County School District schools in Tonopah temporarily moved instruction online in mid-September after multiple students and staff called in for “illness-related symptoms,” in an email to parents stated on Wednesday, Sept. 16. The email was originated through Infinite Campus’ automated system.

Nye’s school district confirmed the action that was scheduled to last through Thursday.

“Tonopah Principal Melinda Jeffery and Superintendent Dr. Shillingburg are transferring the education of students from in-person to distance learning as a precaution due to the number of students and staff who have called in ill,” the school district said in a statement. “No positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported for Tonopah Schools.”

The automated system message initially sent through Infinite Campus stated, “We are having many students and staff calling in for illness-related symptoms. Out of an abundance of caution, Tonopah schools (Pre-k through grade 12) will go to Distance Learning beginning Thursday, September 17 through Thursday, September 24. Please note that Tonopah Schools have NO positive COVID cases. The health and well being of our students and staff are our top priority, and we will continue to do all we can to make sure everyone stays healthy. Please ensure your child is working online through Canvas daily.”

The students affected by the shift to online instruction will head back to the classroom on Monday.

The district said one staff member who was “out for general illnesses” did get a COVID-19 test as a precautionary measure; the test came back negative.

THE LATEST
Smoke from a wildfire at Mount Charleston moves across the northwest valley on Sunday, June 28, ...
Cortez Masto joins colleagues in seeking federal aid for fires
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Amid devastating wildfires and rangeland fires across the West, and U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto joined Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, along with seven senators and 34 members of the U.S. House of Representatives, in a letter asking Senate and House leaders to replenish and increase funding for wildfire response and recovery.

The crowd listens to President Donald Trump speak at a campaign rally at Xtreme Manufacturing i ...
DEBRA J. SAUNDERS: The perspective from deep inside the madding crowd
By Debra J. Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s differing standards for political protests and presidential rallies came into sharp relief when President Donald Trump visited Las Vegas recently.

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal Members of the assembly file out of chambers during the ...
Business groups laud judge’s ruling on taxes
Staff Report

The Retail Association of Nevada, Nevada Trucking Association, Nevada Franchised Auto Dealers Association, and the National Federation of Independent Businesses issued statements Monday in response to Carson City District Court Judge James Russell’s ruling on the lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of SB551 and SB542 passed during the 2019 legislative session.

Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal This emergency regulation will allow pharmacies to mee ...
State starts preparing for COVID-19 vaccine
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an emergency regulation to support widespread immunization efforts to help Nevada prepare for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Anthony Arthur
Man facing arson charge after burning down his home
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man claiming that “voices in his head” told him to burn down his home, did just that earlier this month, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Walmart Foundation has granted $300,000 to the ...
Disaster preparedness study funded by Walmart grant
Staff Report

The Walmart Foundation has granted $300,000 to the Guinn Center for Policy Priorities and Arizona State University’s Morrison Institute for Public Policy to research how well existing disaster management and planning systems in Nevada and Arizona are serving Latinos and Native Americans living in urban areas.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Artesian Cellars Vineyard and Winery, a 2,700 square-f ...
Cork is undone at new wine tasting room
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump now has a new winery with a tasting room doing business in the heart of town. Located at 1731 South Highway 160, Artesian Cellars Vineyard and Winery is owned by native Nevadan and winemaker Tim Burke.