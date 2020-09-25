Tonopah schools temporarily move online for instruction

Nye County School District schools in Tonopah temporarily moved instruction online in mid-September after multiple students and staff called in for “illness-related symptoms,” in an email to parents stated on Wednesday, Sept. 16. The email was originated through Infinite Campus’ automated system.

Times Bonanza & Goldfield News file Tonopah schools went all online after multiple students and staff called in sick in mid-September. No COVID-19 cases have been reported within Tonopah's schools.

Nye County School District schools in Tonopah temporarily moved instruction online in mid-September after multiple students and staff called in for “illness-related symptoms,” in an email to parents stated on Wednesday, Sept. 16. The email was originated through Infinite Campus’ automated system.

Nye’s school district confirmed the action that was scheduled to last through Thursday.

“Tonopah Principal Melinda Jeffery and Superintendent Dr. Shillingburg are transferring the education of students from in-person to distance learning as a precaution due to the number of students and staff who have called in ill,” the school district said in a statement. “No positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported for Tonopah Schools.”

The automated system message initially sent through Infinite Campus stated, “We are having many students and staff calling in for illness-related symptoms. Out of an abundance of caution, Tonopah schools (Pre-k through grade 12) will go to Distance Learning beginning Thursday, September 17 through Thursday, September 24. Please note that Tonopah Schools have NO positive COVID cases. The health and well being of our students and staff are our top priority, and we will continue to do all we can to make sure everyone stays healthy. Please ensure your child is working online through Canvas daily.”

The students affected by the shift to online instruction will head back to the classroom on Monday.

The district said one staff member who was “out for general illnesses” did get a COVID-19 test as a precautionary measure; the test came back negative.