56°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Total of 3 Nevada Department of Corrections employees test positive for COVID-19

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
April 7, 2020 - 1:53 pm
 

As two more state Department of Corrections employees tested positive for COVID-19, department director Charles Daniels is visiting corrections facilities across the state to speak with staff about the outbreak.

“We’re in this together,” Daniels said during a recent visit to High Desert State Prison near Indian Springs, which announced March 26 that one of its staff had tested positive for COVID-19. “We’re on the front lines. The community is counting on our leadership during this pandemic.”

Daniels spoke with correctional officers and support staff, watched Surface Sanitation Teams clean surfaces throughout the prison and toured the unit where the infected staff member had worked. Surface Sanitation Teams have been thoroughly cleaning surfaces at the prison with a 10% bleach solution as part of the department’s attempts to contain the virus.

“Our ongoing public health response was to detect and isolate both staff and offenders who displayed symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19,” Daniels said. “We further assessed our contingency plans and modified them to deal with the threat.”

High Desert’s warden, Calvin Johnson, who has been on the job less than a week, accompanied Daniels on his visit.

“It’s important for our staff to see the director at the facilities,” Johnson said. “It shows that he cares about the challenges our front-line staff face. It’s also a chance for us to show the protocols we’re taking to contain the spread of COVID-19.”

Those protocols, which are consistent with national and state health and human services guidance, include the employee self-quarantining at home, offenders isolated in their cells and medical staff checking both employees and inmates for signs of the virus.

The Department of Corrections has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by implementing more intensive screening and precautionary measures based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other agencies.

“I’m proud of the work our custody staff continue to do while executing contingency plans with discipline and professionalism,” said Harold Wickham, Nevada Department of Corrections deputy director of operations. “NDOC will continue to closely monitor the situation at all of our facilities and work closely with local and state public health officials to ensure the health and safety of staff and offenders.”

The first positive test in the department was at High Desert and reported April 2. This week, two new positive cases involve an employee at Ely State Prison and another at Casa Grande Transitional Housing in Las Vegas, department spokesman Scott Kelly told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“I extend my thoughts and empathy to those who have been impacted by COVID-19,” Daniels added. “This is a challenging time for all of us, and I’m impressed by our response at High Desert State Prison. Further, emergency operations centers have been activated at every institution. Our wardens are conducting separate town hall meetings with the offender population every Tuesday and Friday during each of our primary shifts.

“NDOC is a public safety agency committed to keeping our communities safe and will continue to man the line during this crisis.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Paramedics employ lifesaving measures to a patient following ...
One person dies in head-on collision
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Thousandaire Boulevard and Homestead Road, just before 1 p.m., on Thursday, April 2.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times
Little Caesars open during health crisis
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Real estate professional Conrad Serrano recently took over as the new owner of Little Caesars in Pahrump.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Comptroller Savannah Rucker.
Nye County’s financial prospects look grim
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Comptroller Savannah Rucker provided the Nye County Commission with an update on its financial situation in light of the novel coronavirus and the outlook is far from rosy, with Rucker reporting that the county is already eyeing a nearly $2 million deficit in revenue versus expenses for this fiscal year.

Getty Images
Tiger tests positive for COVID-19 at Bronx Zoo
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed the first instance of a tiger testing positive for the new coronavirus.

Getty Images
Three Square opening one-day drive-thru food pantry in Pahrump
Staff Report

A one-day drive-thru emergency food distribution site will be open Monday, April 6, in Pahrump as part of an emergency strategy Three Square Food Bank has implemented to ensure that food-insecure Southern Nevadans have access to food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times file Walmart implements new policies to mitigate the spread ...
Walmart limits number of shoppers in stores at once
Staff Report

Walmart has begun implementing policies to limit the number of customers who can be in a store at once, according to Dacona Smith, Walmart U.S. executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, April 1 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $16 million.

(Jan Hogan/View) Many scams are perpetrated via computers, thus area residents are warned to be ...
Sheriff’s Office warns about COVID-19 scams
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

It appears that some individuals are using concerns of the COVID-19 virus as a way to scam others, as stated in a video news release by Nye County Sheriff’s Office Operations Sgt. Ann Horak.