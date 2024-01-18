Tow truck driver shot, killed on US 95

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in an early morning homicide investigation along U.S. 95, between Tonopah and Goldfield.

Danny Rouser/Pahrump Valley Times Officials closed US 95 near Tonopah and Goldfield on Thursday during an investigation into a homicide.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in an early morning homicide investigation along U.S. 95, between Tonopah and Goldfield.

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times that dispatchers received a call about a shooting on the highway just after 3 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 18.

Initial call

The caller, according to McGill, advised that a tow truck driver was shot on the highway. Shortly thereafter, dispatchers received information that a second tow truck driver at the scene was actually hit by gunfire.

Fatal wounds

Once units arrived, it was determined that first tow truck driver was pronounced deceased at the scene, while a second driver escaped injuries.

NCSO deputies from Tonopah and Pahrump were dispatched to assist, McGill said.

Gunman flees scene on foot

“Information was developed that a suspect had fled on foot and was reported to be armed with a rifle and unknown other guns,” he said. “We spent quite some time searching the area for the suspect, and he was eventually taken into custody. It occurred at mile marker 23, approximately 5 miles south of Goldfield.”

The initial investigation, which also included Esmeralda County deputies along with officials from the Nevada Division of Investigations, lasted approximately seven hours.

Authorities have yet to release the suspect’s name or that of the deceased.

No motive established

It remains uncertain whether the drivers were intentionally targeted by the shooter.

No area schools or businesses were affected by the incident, McGill noted.

The highway was reopened just before 10 a.m., on Thursday.

This is a developing story.

