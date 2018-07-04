Town offers free entry to some swimmers

Swimmers using the Tonopah public pool have a reason to celebrate other than being able to cool off from the summer heat.

Swimmers using the Tonopah public pool have a reason to celebrate other than being able to cool off from the summer heat.

The Tonopah Town Board voted unanimously at the end of June to waive some fees for the 2018 season at the Tonopah Memorial Swimming Pool in Barsanti Park at 611 Bryan Ave. The town board voted to waive fees for daily and seasonal pool admission costs for the remainder of the 2018 pool season in light of a delayed opening of the pool facilities.

Kat Galli, deputy town clerk for the town of Tonopah, said fees for swimming lessons and pool parties were not be included in the town board’s waivers.

Those who have already paid for a season pass (child, adult or family) are eligible for a refund and can contact the town office at 775-482-6336 for more information. The Tonopah town office is located at 102 Burro Ave.

The pool is scheduled to be open from noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, as of the time of this writing. Check the town’s website at TonopahNevada.com or the Tonopah pool’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/TonopahPool for updated announcements.

A three-week session for swim lessons began on July 3rd.

Pool season has been off to a slow start. The pool’s heater broke down just before the 2018 season was about to begin, which made it a challenge for the pool’s water temperature to reach 77 degrees as required by the health department.

The pool facility did open periodically in parts of June, if the water hit the required temperature. The new heater for the pool was funded through the town’s maintenance budget and cost roughly $10,000.

Chris Mulkerns, administrative manager for the town of Tonopah, said the warm weather was keeping the pool above the required temperature. The heater shipped at the end of June and had not been recieved as of July 2, according to officials at the town office.

Despite delays, there is still time to dive in. Pool season lasts until school comes back into session.

The pool has gone through other projects to help maintain it in the past.

In the spring of 2016, renovations got underway for a replastering project. The Tonopah pool had been replastered in 1991 prior to that.

