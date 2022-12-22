Toys for Tots bringing smiles to children

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Santa shares a friendly fist bump with a local youngster.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Santa and Mrs. Claus were out at the Toys for Tots collection drive at Walmart on Saturday, December 17 to encourage toys donations and offer free holiday photos for families.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Mike Elam, far right in the back row, is leading the local Toys for Tots campaign and he and his fellow volunteers, along with Santa and the missus, spent Saturday at Walmart collecting all sorts of fun items for kids.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Skateboards, remote control cars, scooters and more made their way into the Toys for Tots boxes at Walmart on Saturday.

The Marine Corps started the now nationally-recognizable Toys for Tots program in 1947 with a simple goal in mind; spreading Christmas cheer to youngsters in need. In the intervening 75 years, that program has grown by leaps and bounds, from a Los-Angeles-based initiative to one that is undertaken by Marine Corps members all across the country, including right here in Pahrump.

Heading up the local Toys for Tots program this year is Marine Corps League Detachment #1199 member Mike Elam who, along with several of his fellow veterans, spent this past Saturday at Walmart for the final big push of the 2022 holiday season. Merrily greeting patrons as they approached the store entrance, Elam and his volunteers worked for hours to encourage donations to the Toys for Tots program and as Elam reported, the response was a strong one.

“The collection drive at Walmart went excellent, we collected a little bit more toys than we did last year, which was fantastic!” Elam raved following Saturday’s event. “And having Mr. and Mrs. Claus there with us was wonderful, they were a great asset to us.”

The local Marine Corps works closely with one area nonprofit, the Nevada Outreach Training Organization, to ensure that the toys gathered for the program make their way into the hands of the county’s less fortunate youth. Elam noted that Nevada Outreach has been somewhat stressed for toys in recent days but fortunately, the Marine Corps League has been able to bridge the gap between supply and need.

“So it’s been going very, very well. We’re thinking we’re going to end up doing better overall than we did last year!” he said.

In 2021, the Marine Corps League Detachment #1199 alone was able to collect nearly 9,000 toys, which were then given to almost 3,000 children in Nye County and Elam is optimistic that the group will surpass that total this year.

“And we’re still here,” he emphasized, noting that just because the holiday is nearly upon us does not mean the toy collection stops. The Marines Corps League takes donations year-round. And while much of those donations are stored until Christmastime, when they can be distributed as gifts, Elam remarked that the Marine Corps also uses those items for families that find themselves in a strained situation at any time of the year.

“If somebody runs into a problem, like a house fire or an eviction or something, and they need toys or books for their kids, we can always supply that,” he stated.

Donations can be dropped off at the Marine Corps office at 150 S. Highway 160, Suite 14, in the Albertsons shopping center or made online at Pahrump-NV.ToysforTots.org

For more information contact Elam at 775-537-5630.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com