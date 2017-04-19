Traffic stop leads to chase in Pahrump

A traffic stop in Pahrump led to a chase across Pahrump and multiple charges.

A traffic stop in Pahrump led to a chase across Pahrump and multiple charges.

Edgar Modesto Marquez-Hernandez, 31, of Pahrump, was charged with disobeying a peace officer, endangering other person or property, driving over speed limit in a work zone, having open alcohol container in a vehicle in a work zone, failing to yield at a sign or controlled intersection and displaying bogus vehicle registration, authorities said.

On April 14, a Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped Marquez-Hernandez’s white Ford F-150 pickup truck after he was speeding and swerving on Highway 160, law enforcement reported in a news release.

Authorities said that:Marquez-Hernandez told the deputy that he recently purchased the vehicle but could not provide a valid vehicle registration or insurance.

After police conducted a records check on the license plate, the return came back to a Chevrolet pickup truck, which was confirmed by the Nye County Dispatch Center, not a Ford.

Marquez-Hernandez told police he was aware that the license plates on the vehicle did not match. After the deputy asked Marquez-Hernandez to exit the vehicle, Marquez-Hernandez asked if he was going to be arrested. When the deputy asked him to exit the vehicle one more time, Marquez-Hernandez fled the scene.

Marquez-Hernandez speeded through an active construction zone, nearly striking construction vehicles and workers in an attempt to elude the Nye County Sheriff’s deputy, the news release said.

The vehicle pursuit reached high speeds while traveling southbound on Highway 160 entering Pahrump with additional sergeants, deputies and detectives from the NCSO joining the pursuit, according to the news release.

Two patrol sergeants had set spike strips in the roadway in front of Marquez-Hernandez near Simkins Street, but Marquez-Hernandez changed his direction twice, avoiding the spike strips, authorities said.

As the pursuit continued, Marquez-Hernandez drove off the road and into a field southeast of Jarvis and Blagg roads. An NCSO detective in an off-road vehicle continued to pursue Marquez-Hernandez until he re-entered the roadway at Blagg and Blosser Ranch roads. Marquez-Hernandez continued south on Blagg Road, running stop signs, authorities said.

Marquez-Hernandez was taken into custody without further incident when he stopped his vehicle at Blagg Road and Irene Street and surrendered to deputies. He was transported and booked into the Nye County Detention Center.

He was released on Friday after posting a $6,275 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 13.